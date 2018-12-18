Eagles hold off Reynolds

The HRV boys basketball team took home a close game against Reynolds on Dec. 14, with a final score of 67-60. It was a slow start for the Eagles, as they struggled to score against the Reynolds zone defense.

“We have a few different zone offenses and we weren’t on the same page a few trips down the court,” said coach Chris Dirks. “A timeout put us in a groove and we were able to get them out of their zone, which helped us.”

Help it did; the Eagles would take control in the second quarter, with junior Noah Webster firing on all cylinders offensively. He would go on to score 21 in the game, sinking a pair of threes and going 7 of 9 from the field. The Eagles adjusted their defense as well, working to limit Reynolds’ big man, Sterling Bell, from dominating down low.

“We threw a couple guys at him early and he scored on everyone, except (Brandon) Rivera,” said Dirks. “Rivera was able to keep him out of the paint and frustrate him a little. I was very impressed with his aggressive, smart play. After Bell scored eight in the first quarter, Rivera held him to one point for the rest of the game.”

The Eagles sailed through the third quarter, ballooning the game to as much as 15 at one point, before Reynolds began to chip away. A few turnovers by the Eagles and clutch threes from Reynolds brought the game back within single digits in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles found themselves in a timeout trying to get back on track.

Senior and team captain Carson Flores commented on the mindset the Eagles had in the face of Reynolds’ comeback.

“We knew to just play our game, stick with our defense and keep control of the game,” said Flores.

They would do just that; though it came within three at one point, the Eagles held on through smart ball control and free throws to take the win. Flores scored 25 points for the Eagles, German Diaz put up 15, Jack Siekkinen 3, Cruise Hawk 2 and Brandon Rivera 1.

WHAT’S NEXT

With the victory, the Eagles move to 3-3 on the season, and will play their next home game against Centennial on Friday.