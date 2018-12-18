Elks honor November Students of the Month

Congratulations to Kendra Wilkins and Andrea Quintana, seniors at Hood River Valley High School who have been selected as Elks Students of the Month for November.

Kendra Wilkins

Wilkins is the daughter of Kim Yasui and Jason Wilkins. She carries a 4.0 GPA and has taken numerous advanced courses, such as AP U.S. Government, AP Calculus, Writing 121/122, and Honors Medical Biology.

Wilkins’ service starts at school and extends to the community. She helped with the Wy’east Fall Eagle Fest by translating, painting faces and helping with set-up. She has helped orient the incoming HRVHS freshmen and Link Day.

She pitched in for the local Christmas Project by translating, transporting boxes and wrapping gifts. Wilkins has also helped decorate for the Evening of Excellence sponsored by the National Honor Society, of which she is a member. Much of her service has revolved around theater, both at Wy’east and at HRVHS.

For the middle school theater program, she has served as assistant director and helped in many capacities, such as creating schedules, managing groups of students, creating choreography and helping with light and sound production. She identifies that particular service experience as her most rewarding, as she loved working with the middle school students and watching them develop into capable actors. She’s also helped with tech for the Columbia Gorge Academy’s production of The Nutcracker in the past, and helped with tech at the HRVHS Lock-in.

For extracurriculars, Wilkins looks to the stage. She has performed in many productions, including “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Addams Family” at HRVHS, and “Shrek, The Musical” at Wy’east. She works as a techie and as a performer in many cases. Wilkins also sings and has performed at a Memorial Day celebration at Idlewild Cemetery. She dances as well: Jazz, modern, ballet, lyrical and hip-hop at Columbia Gorge Dance Academy, taking many dance classes weekly.

She has worked at Yasui Orchards, Cooper Spur Ski resort, G. Willikers Toy Shoppe and CGDA as a substitute ballet instructor.

Wilkins, like many seniors, is in the process of applying to college. She is unique, however, in that she will have earned an Associates degree from Columbia Gorge Community College by the time she graduates in June. She’s hoping to attend a four year college and plans to major in pre-med or a similar field relating to medicine.

Wilkins has a younger sister at HRVHS, Aunika, who is currently a junior.

Andrea Quintana

Quintana is the daughter of Rosalva Morales and Israel Quintana. She has two brothers, Fidel and Luis.

Quintana has taken a full load of honors and AP courses at HRVHS. She is a member of the National Honor Society, carries a 4.00 GPA and is ranked number one in her class. She is also a member of the HRVHS Juntos club, where she serves as treasurer.

As a Juntos member, she volunteered at the FISH Food Bank, a Martin Luther King Jr. church celebration, and visited the Hood River Middle School Mariposas Club.

Quintana is also a member of LEOS, where she worked for FISH, collected bottles and cans, volunteered at the Cross Channel Swim and joined in on the LEOS “Flash Mob of Happiness.” She is member of the HRVHS Asian club, the STEM club for women, and is an officer in the HRVHS Science Club. She shared her love of science at HRVHS Family Engineering Night, where she helped with set up, ran activities, and made engineering kits for the participants.

Quintana is a three-sport athlete, participating in cross country, basketball and track and field. She played basketball for three years and was JV team captain her junior year.

A track and field team member for three years, she was on the varsity team her sophomore and junior years and volunteered her time to help with the JV dual meets, and helped to organize and run middle school home meets.

Using her knowledge of the sport and her leadership skills, Quintana served as head track and field coach for local elementary school kids this past spring as well.

Outside of life at HRVHS, Quintana is involved in philanthropic work. She volunteered at Wy’east Middle school, helping the drama department and grading papers for some of her former teachers. She served as an Outdoor School counselor, guiding middle school campers and preparing meals. She is an active member of Young Life, where she has helped set up and run the Father Daughter Dance, helped community members with their home and yard work and served as a camp leader at the Breakaway Lodge.

Through Young Life, she assisted with the WyldLife middle school program.

She volunteers every Sunday at the Hood River Alliance Church as a teacher in the children’s ministry. Quintana worked to raise funds for the Hood River Alliance Church Youth Group for a missionary trip to the Dominican Republic in June 2018. Quintana joined the trip and while there, helped with construction work, led a bible study and participated in a prayer walk.

Quintana utilizes her leadership and people skills and her fluency in Spanish in her employment, which includes being a barista at Good News Gardening and, currently, as a retail clerk at Shortt Supply.

Quintana plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and attend graduate school at OHSU to become a physician’s assistant.