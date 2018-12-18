Entertainment Update for Dec. 19 edition

Laughs in Lyle Dec. 21

Comedy at the Lyle Hotel continues on Friday, Dec. 21, with Todd Armstrong (Comedy Central, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Portlandia) and Jake Silberman (Helium Comedy Club) at 7 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 28, it’s the Underwood Jazz band featuring Mike Stillman, 7 p.m.

The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash., 509-365-5953.

Al & Nolan at Zim’s

Live music coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Dec. 21, Al & Nolan Hare and friends, 7-10 p.m.

(Closed Dec. 25)

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Small Footprints at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., Mark Daly’s trio Small Footprints returns to the White Buffalo with an upbeat, fun mix of musical flavors.

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Van Rontens at The Ruins Dec. 18

Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.

Dec. 18: The Van Rontens with SoulWolf.

Friday, Dec. 21, ‘80s Dance Party

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Ballingers at Freebridge Dec. 27

Musicians Mike Ballinger (Barley Draught), along with sons Ben and Gallen, invite you to an evening of “familial tunes” at Freebridge Brewing on Thursday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m.

Freebridge Brewing, 710 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541- 769-1234.

John Bunzow at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Thursday, Dec. 20: Thursday Night Jump with Al & Nolan.

Friday, Dec. 21: Snowboard Video Premier Party, DJ-E, 5-11 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22: John Bunzow (singer-songwriter), 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23: Sunday Night Jam with The Reddy Black Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Pale Ales at The Pines

Live music coming up at The Pines:

Friday, Dec. 21, 6-9 p.m., it’s The Pale Ales, a three-piece acoustic folk-rock band playing covers and originals, incorporating three-part harmonies and melodic guitar solos. The band consists of Rob Guidera on guitar and vocals, Glen Holmberg on guitar and vocals, and George Bentz on bass guitar.

Friday, Dec. 28, 6-9 p.m., it’s Ryan Kolberg with original tunes and a unique spin on some classic covers of any era. Don’t miss this great show with one of our local favorites!

Every Sunday, 3-5 p.m., it’s The Old Vines. “Just as wine is composed of many elements, you’ll find a musical blend of standards — folk, jazz, country, and just enough blues to keep your toes tapping,” said a press release.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.



Tim Mayer at Riverside Dec. 22

On Saturday, Dec. 22 from 6-8 p.m., it’s pianist Tim Mayer and friends at the Riverside Bar/Restaurant at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. No cover charge.

Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, 1108 E. Marina Way; 541-386-2200.

New Year’s Eve planner

Lyle Hotel: Barney and the Stray Kitties, featuring Barney (bass) and Chris (mandolin) Connolly with Polly Norris (guitar) perform a “mix of toe-tapping ballads and dance tunes seasoned with rich vocal harmonies in a warm, Old-West setting.”

The Dalles Eagles Lodge: Live Wire Band, with classic rock and more. Open to the public, 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 per person or $20 per couple.



River City Saloon: Sun Diver with Black Butterfly, 10 p.m.

Music at the Ruins

Friday, Jan. 4: Greenneck Daredevils and The Wasco Bros.

Jan. 8: Lewi Longmire & His Friend

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

3D Modeling Workshop Jan. 5 at The Dalles Library

The Dalles-Wasco Public Library hosts a 3D Modeling Workshop with New York artist Aaron Nelson on Saturday, Jan. 5. Using equipment in the Gorge Forge Makerspace, Nelson will be focusing on an innovative use of CAD modeling, 3D printing and computer programming to make unique sculpture art. For more information, visit www.aaronmakingart.com.

The Dalles-Wasco Co. Public Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; 541-296-2815.

