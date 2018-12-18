Girls Wrestling takes third

The HRV girls wrestling team competed well at the Liberty High School Girls 2018 Invitational, finishing third out of 33 teams with 141 team points. The impressive aspect of this placing is bolstered when considering the Eagles were competing with just nine athletes; a series of top finishes helped them clinch third place.

Gracie McCafferty (100), Grace Miller (145) and Emily Mitchell (170) all placed first and scored 24, 30 and 30 points respectively.

Trinity Jones (130) and Elena Kroll (135A) added second place finishes and 22 points apiece.

Aryn Dahlstrom (105) was fifth and scored 7 points, Colette Wisniewski’s (115) place was unknown but she scored 6 points and Aievery Dunn’s (115) place was also unknown and she did not score.

The Eagles’ overall dominate performances will surely energize them for their upcoming meets.

Their next home meet will be against Madras on Dec. 20 before a two week break leading to a tournament at Cleveland High School on Jan. 4-5.