HRV Girls clinch first victory

The HRV Girls basketball team defeated Reynolds on Dec. 14 with a score of 45-37. The victory marked the first of the season for the Eagles (1-6), who had struggled so far this year.

“Always good to get that first win of the season, especially at home,” said coach Donnie Herneisen. “With only nine of our 23 games at home this season, playing at home is a special treat.”

It was a combination of shutdown defense and spread offense that won the game for the Eagles.

Morgan Baker, Barrett Ihde and Lizzie Weekly led the scoring with 13, 11 and 10 points respectively. Kaitlyn McNerney put up eight points and Haley Hughes had three to complete the Eagles’ scoring efforts.

“We were able to match up well with 6A Reynolds and counter-punch their two scorers with a balanced scoring attack of our own,” said Herneisen.

Coach wasn’t kidding; the Eagles kept all but two Reynolds players from scoring the entire game.

HRV’s defense and smart ball handling held off a late surge by Reynolds in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles sunk a few crucial free throws to extend their lead as the final minutes ticked away.

WHAT’S NEXT

HRV will travel to Putnam on Friday, Dec. 21, and then Astoria from Dec. 27-29 for the Vince Dulcich tournament.