‘Longest Night of the Year’ celebration Dec. 21

Enjoy a family-friendly event celebrating the longest night of the year at the Cascade Locks Library from 6-8 p.m. and the Hood River Library from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21.
“It’s the longest night of the year! Celebrate the solstice — the first day of winter — with an endearing winter tale, snowflake craft, and hot cocoa,” said a library press release.
Each child will receive a small gift to take home.
The program is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or hoodriverlibrary.org.
