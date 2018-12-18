Hood River News logo

‘Longest Night of the Year’ celebration Dec. 21

The Hood River County Library District celebrates the longest night of the year with a family-friendly gathering at Cascade Locks and Hood River library branches Dec. 21.

Art courtesy of the Hood River County Library District
Enjoy a family-friendly event celebrating the longest night of the year at the Cascade Locks Library from 6-8 p.m. and the Hood River Library from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21.

“It’s the longest night of the year! Celebrate the solstice — the first day of winter — with an endearing winter tale, snowflake craft, and hot cocoa,” said a library press release.

Each child will receive a small gift to take home.

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or hoodriverlibrary.org.

