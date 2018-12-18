Maza Brady, Lu Seapy honored as Gorge technology, STEM leaders

The Gorge Technology Alliance (GTA) held its sixth annual awards program on Dec. 11, recognizing the Tech Leader and STEM Education Leader of the Year and honoring all finalists for the two awards.

Maza Brady received the GTA’s 2018 Technology Leader of the Year award for her work over the last year leading the Gorge Women in STEM initiative. Gorge Women in STEM is a group dedicated to connecting and supporting women working in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math in the Gorge; and also in support of initiatives to encourage girls to pursue STEM careers.

Brady, a graduate of The Dalles High School, is currently a mechanical engineer with the Hood River-based UAV company Overwatch Imaging.

Mark Zanmiller of Sightline Applications was honored as a Tech Leader award finalist for his legacy of leadership in Gorge UAV companies and in the Hood River community.

Custom Interface was another Tech Leader award finalist for their support of a workforce training initiative in Klickitat County.

“The prior award categories had been Tech Leader and Tech Company of the Year,” said GTA Executive Director Jessica Metta. “To specifically call out the world-class STEM educators in the Gorge, the board this year modified the categories to Tech Leader and STEM Education Leader of the Year and set aside a $1,000 contribution to the program of our STEM award winner.”

The GTA’s first-ever STEM Education Leader the Year was awarded to Lu Seapy, STEM Outreach Program Coordinator for Wasco County 4-H Youth Development, OSU Extension Service.

A 17-year classroom teacher before coming to 4-H, Seapy knows how to work effectively with youth as well as formal educators and their administration, said Metta. She is a leader in robotics in the Gorge and has pioneered STEM programs in and out of the classroom throughout Wasco County.

“The GTA Board was overwhelmed with the high-quality of all the STEM educator nominations we received and selected a long list of finalists to honor,” said Metta.

STEM Education Leader award finalists recognized for their outstanding contributions included:

Dorinda Belcher, director of 21st Century Schools After School Program with White Salmon Valley Schools

Eric Cohn, math teacher at Hood River Middle School

Kathryn Davis, science teacher at Hood River Valley High School

Patrick Getchis, STEAM teacher at Wy’east Middle School

Jack Perrin, founder of Gorge MakerSpace

Jim Pytel, electro-mechanical technology program faculty at Columbia Gorge Community College

Dezirah Remington, high school STEM teacher at Dufur School

Ajay Rundell, science teacher at The Dalles High School

The GTA seeks nominations for these awards in late October for the December award ceremony. More information about the winners and finalists is available on the GTA website at crgta.org/about/awards.

The Gorge Technology Alliance supports, connects and develops the technology community of the Columbia River Gorge with networking and educational events, business support and promotion, workforce development and youth robotics. The GTA is a nonprofit professional organization supporting the high tech businesses and STEM education in the Gorge. Contact the GTA at 541-296-2266.