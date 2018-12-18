POLICE LOG, Dec. 9 to 16

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Dec. 14 — Sieverkropp Drive — Officer assisted Department of Human Services (DHS) with an assessment of a young child with a bruise from an unknown source.

Dec. 15 — Hood River Skate Park — Hood River resident arrested for domestic assault and lodged at NORCOR.

Dec. 15 — 12th Street — Hood River resident arrested on two counts of telephonic harassment and a probation violation.

Dec. 16 — Cascade Avenue — Female placed into custody for disorderly conduct and harassment, and lodged at NORCOR.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Dec. 9 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Hood River male arrested for possession of cocaine and lodged at NORCOR.

Dec. 12 — I-84 at exit 62 — A The Dalles resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of felony possession of heroin and using an invalid license.

In the same incident, a second The Dalles area resident was arrested at lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding Oregon State Parole Board warrant.

In the same incident, a third The Dalles area resident was lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding Wasco County Probation Violation. A fourth The Dalles area resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 9 — Hood River — Officer responded to a traffic crash in which the passenger sustained a leg injury. The driver had no complaint of pain and was eventually arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Dec. 11 — E. Marina Drive, 90 block — Officer stopped a truck tractor for a minor traffic offense. It was also reported that the driver had been at a local gas station and appeared to be intoxicated. The driver consented to field sobriety tests and a breath test, which he failed.

The driver was cited and released to a friend.

Dec. 12 — Tucker Road, 1300 block — Hood River County resident was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

Dec. 12 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Officer responded to a call where a male was accusing another male of following him from two stores in their vehicles.

After contacting the suspect, the officer noticed he had several signs of impairment. The suspect advised he had been drinking and consented to field sobriety tests, which he failed. The male was cited and released to a friend.

Dec. 14 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Dec. 10 — Pine Street, 700 block — Identity theft reported.

Dec. 10 — Second Street, 200 block — Hood River resident reported a subject using his credit card.

Dec. 13 — Oak Street, 1600 block — Officer did a follow up investigation for The Dalles Police Department on a report of a fraudulent use of a credit card.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 10 — Hood River — Hood River female arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Dec. 10 — 12th Street, 800 block — Officer made contact with a male driver, who had parked at the emergency room at the hospital. The officer knew the driver to be suspended and possibly have an outstanding warrant.

The male driver was taken into custody for driving felony revoked, and for his outstanding warrant.

Dec. 10 — Hood River — Officer responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident.

Dec. 12 — Button Bride Overpass — Motor home was towed for blocking the roadway.