Roots and Branches: Can-do, caring school

Mid Valley Elementary School was a beehive of activities throughout the summer and early fall, fulfilling a much-needed renovation of the aging facility and surrounding grounds. Parts of the school have been around for over 80 years, serving at least six generations from the surrounding community. Odell families can now point with pride to the refurbished school and playgrounds, as well as the school district’s top 10 ranking in student success.

Mid Valley Elementary has long been the center of the Odell community. I attended Mid Valley Middle School in the early 1960s and remember fondly my three years there, although it was a turbulent time locally and nationally. I have fond memories of my classmates and teachers, as well as Ken Raasch, its principal.



Mr. Raasch, as I referred to him during that era, was an eloquent advocate for students in his school, helping them through the awkward years of puberty and allowing them to make some decisions on their own as they were emerging into their teenage years. He believed that education was a transformational factor in the lives of all children, not just his own Mid Valley students, but all students regardless of where they lived. He encouraged their success, supported their efforts and rejoiced when they learned from their mistakes. He treated his staff in the same manner.

I remember my first middle school dance that was held in the cafeteria located below the gymnasium on the east side of the school. The dance was part of our eighth-grade graduation celebration, a reward for moving on to Wy’east High School. We decorated the metal posts that supported the cavernous overhead gym, wrapping the poles with golden crepe paper and cutting huge palm fronds out of heavy green construction paper. We made three dimensional tropical flowers that were pinned into the porous ceiling tiles. Who knew that those pubescent eighth grade boys could reach the flowers and pull them down in their exuberant embarrassment of having to dance with a female classmate. A few ceiling tiles met their demise in an unceremonious manner. I was on the decorating and clean up committee and felt mortified that some of the ceiling tiles would have to be replaced. Flash forward another 50 years to the falling ceiling tiles in the upstairs gym when the Rawson’s’ help create St. Francis House. I am pretty sure they were the same ceiling tiles from my middle school years. True to the Rawson spirit, exuberance is meant to be celebrated.

In October, I toured Mid Valley and got to see its shiny new interior and exterior. I had stopped by to pick up an assortment of grandkids from the Excel after school program and was offered a mini-tour of the school.



There was a sense of pride that was perceptually palpable from students, staff and parents. It reminded me of that new outfit you got to wear on the first day of school, if your family was fortunate enough to afford such a luxury. Permeating the school atmosphere was this feeling of a warm welcoming embrace and “can do” spirit that enveloped you at every classroom door. Mr. Raasch would have been pleased for this was the very feeling he had fostered under his administration. It ensured staff and student alike could succeed if given the best supportive tools.



I am sure this feeling is not unique to Mid Valley Elementary. But the depth and breadth of this support is personified in multiple acts of kindness each and every day. It is extraordinary. I don’t imagine it originated with Ken Raasch, but it was amplified by administrators and staff along the way as a strategy to reduce the barriers brought by inequity and poverty.



I used to visit with Dennis McCauley, Mid Valley’s principal for 12 years. I referenced the Raasch factor and shared with him our unequivocal support for his full implementation of what we now call community schools. McCauley personified the “pay it forward” approach and belief that all students could reach their fullest potential with a lot of laughter, some gentle discipline and a staff that knew how to help them succeed.



I can best illustrate this atmosphere of success by sharing just one of hundreds of heartwarming acts of kindness I have witnessed over almost 50 years living in the Odell area. Aya, my youngest granddaughter, is very kind and empathetic 8-year-old. While dropping her off at the elementary school on “late start Monday,” she was insistent that I go look at the new play area on the north school grounds. Through a puddle of tears welling up in her eyes, she entreated me to go look. “Meema, we have a swing for Enrique. We have a swing for Enrique.” I didn’t get a chance to follow up because the drop off line at the cafeteria door was rapidly growing behind me. I pulled out of the parking lot and headed off to work with nary a backwards glance. Aya’s love for the playground swing seemed a tad overrated. Little did this grandma know how important that swing was to all the students at Mid Valley.

A few weeks later, Kim Yasui, Mid Valley’s current principal, pulled out her phone and shared a video of that playground swing, exposing the heart of all who roam the school’s halls.

It is a simple video of just one student, swinging forward and back, a smile punctuating a face filled with joy. Behind him, a bank of windows on the north side of the school frame the faces of hundreds of students watching from their classrooms. Cheers of excitement can be heard as Enrique Garcia is chosen to be the first on the newly opened playground swing. The contractor for the Mid Valley renovation, Brady Webster, carefully rolls his wheelchair onto the swing, tears unabashedly flowing down his face. Enrique is able to experience the joy that we all once felt when we swung back and forth on a school yard swing. The breeze of freedom ruffling our hair, gently flushing our cheeks, sending our spirits soaring like the birds above. We believe we can fly, defying gravity, or any other force that keeps us from living our dream.



Enrique Garcia, on that special playground swing, was flying, supported by the wings of compassion of hundreds of his classmates, staff, contractors and community. It is a tradition at Mid Valley Elementary School and across all the schools in our district. What better gift can we give our children than knowing they can achieve the impossible by believing in themselves and one another.