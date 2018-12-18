Space Llamas win first FLL qualifier

Eighteen teams of students ages 9-14 competed at the First Lego League (FLL) robotics tournament last Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Hood River Middle School. Teams from as far as Hermiston and Heppner joined local teams from Hood River, Odell, Klickitat and Stevenson.

Six teams were chosen to advance to the state competition in January. Results of the second FLL tournament on Dec. 15 at The Dalles Middle School were not available at press time.

FLL teams work over several months to design and program robots and complete a research project, this year on the theme of space.

At the Gorge tournaments, teams demonstrate their robot’s capabilities on the competition table, are interviewed by a robot design panel, present their space research project and are assessed on teamwork skills.

The Gorge events are held by the Gorge Technology Alliance with support from Oregon Robotics Tournament and Outreach Program, North Wasco County School District 21 and Hood River County School District. Top local sponsors include Google and Insitu.

Organizers congratulate all the teams who competed on Dec. 8 and honored these top award winners:

Overall first place Champions: Space Llamas from Wildwood Academy.

Overall second place Champions: Klickitat Creatures from Klickitat School.

Four additional top teams advanced to the state tournament: Black Hole Blobs, Squiggly Astroworms and Bunny Bees, all from Hood River Middle School, as well as the Hood River Neighborhood team, Spaced Out.

Additional top awards were given to a number of teams for their outstanding performances in specific areas of the competition:

Core Values Award: Black Hole Blobs from Hood River Middle School

Project Award: Spaced Out

Robot Design Award: Squiggly Astroworms

Robot Performance Award: The Supernovas from Stevenson Carson PTA

Rising Star Award: Banana Bolts from Mid Valley Elementary

For more information about youth robotics in the Gorge, visit Gorgerobotics.org or contact Jessica Metta with the GTA at 541-296-2266 or Jessica@crgta.org.