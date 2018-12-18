Tavern puts out the Red Carpet for food banks

A Hood River tavern’s all-day donation to those in need yielded a four-figure bonus for the Hood River County FISH Food Bank program.

Red Carpet Inn owner Lucas Ward donated all sales to FISH on Dec. 12, and diners responded in droves to the beer-and-burger outreach.

“It’s been a very good year, and we wanted to do something to mark the end of the year,” Ward said.

He has since given a check for $1,700 to the FISH board, to purchase food for families in need throughout Hood River County.

“We’re proud to give to an organization like that,” Ward said. He is working with the staff on a plan to dedicate some amount of sales one day a month, possibly a “last Thursday” event to give to more groups needing assistance.

“We’re in a place where we can do that,” said Ward, who took over the West Cascade tavern two years ago with a former business partner and gutted and refurbished the kitchen, bar and dining room.

The restaurant was full for most of the day Dec. 12 as FISH supporters joined regulars for busy lunch and dinner periods.

Ward first thought to donate $500 in product to the food banks, but with the support of his staff, he decided to expand on that.

“We realized that if we sold that as meals at the restaurant, we could make a lot more money,” Ward said. Dec. 12 was chosen because the food banks can use the boost at this time, and “Wednesdays are somewhat busy days, we knew there would be plenty of people here.

“We saw a lot of new faces,” Ward said.