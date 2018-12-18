United Way accepts fund applications from non-profits

The United Way of the Columbia Gorge (UWCG) is now accepting applications from local human service non-profit organizations for funding during the 2019-2020 allocations period.



Any 501c3 human service agency or program that has been serving basic human needs in the Columbia Gorge (Hood River, Klickitat, Skamania, Wasco and Sherman counties) for a minimum of two years by the time of the application deadline is welcome to apply for UWCG funding. The United Way of the Columbia Gorge has invested more than $2.25 million in to the local Columbia Gorge community since its inception in 2006. In 2018, 30 programs were funded by UWCG, said a press release.

Each year, the UWCG Allocations Committee, a group of volunteers and community members representing the entire Columbia Gorge, reviews applications from local human service non-profit agencies and programs to ensure that the money raised by the United Way will have the greatest impact.

To that end, the UWCG Board and the Allocations Committee continue to align its allocations process with the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). The CHIP is the result of more than 25 organizations and more than 1,500 community members working together to identify the top needs that should be addressed to help create a healthy community. The needs identified include a variety of issues, such as access to social services, food security, affordable housing, safety, sense of community and other issues. The CHIP topics align well with the United Way of the Columbia Gorge’s giving priorities, said a press release.

“The UWCG is excited to be supporting this work, taking a comprehensive approach to making our community healthier,” said Jerrod Holmes, director. Organizations interested in submitting an application for this funding cycle or interested in learning more about the United Way process, should contact Holmes at Unitedway@gorge.net or 541-386-6100.

About United Way of the Columbia Gorge

United Way of the Columbia Gorge (UWCG) is a non-profit, local agency that supports non-profit human service programs in Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Klickitat and Skamania Counties. Rather than supporting just one person or one charity, we unite individuals and combine resources to spread the funds across the entire Columbia Gorge — providing a community safety net while also catalyzing community change. The United Way of the Columbia Gorge has invested more than $2.25 million in to the local Columbia Gorge community since its inception in 2006. For more information about UWCG, please visit UnitedWayColumbiaGorge.org.