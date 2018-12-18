Yesteryears: Visitor center renovations in 1998

1918 — 100 years ago

“The pine beetles are getting into the trees around the city, and especially those in the Indian Creek park,” said J.G. Edgington, former fire warden for this district, “and unless the people want the trees killed, the Commercial Club, or the Woman’s Club, or some other agency, should get busy to protect them. The Oregon Agricultural College, I presume, can give advice on how best to fight the pests. About two years ago, on the Lentz Butte, near Odell, the beetles were first noticed, I believe, and they have since been increasing in numbers until they are now a positive menace, are doing much damage to the pines and will eventually destroy them.”

Verbatim Committee Files Report; Wants Reorganization Suddenly ready to make itself heard, Hood River’s School Reorganization Committee wound up a full year of deliberations last Monday in a hustling three-hour session that produced the new county school plan to go before the public next month. Turned out as a “majority report,” the plan has the full support of all but two of the committee’s membership. Still holding out for a relatively unchanged school organization are Kathryn Couch and Louis Rupp. Their “minority report” will appear at public hearings as an alternate to the main committee report now ready for the voter’s examination. Turned out of the committee after a few alterations by members, the plan is pretty much a facilime of that proposed in rougher detail last month by Wayne Foster and Don Shelton, the two school superintendents. In short, the committee asks the public to vote for: A single school district, headed by one administration; Two high schools with enrollments balanced by boundary changes to be arranged by the new school board; Maintenance of the Cascade Locks high school “as is” until the four-lane expressway connecting Hood River and Cascade Locks is completed. — Hood River News, December 18, 1958

1928 — 90 years ago

The Odell High School basketball team defeated the fast Cascade Locks team on the local floor Friday night by a score of 19 to 10. During the first half, the Odell boys were so dazzled by the speed of the Locks quintet that they were unable to play consistent ball, and the period ended 10 to 5 in favor of the visitor.

That influenza in this section is now on the wane is the opinion expressed by most of our local medical practitioners, who state that, while there is bound to be a number of new cases during the next week or so, the percentage of people suffering from this illness is daily becoming smaller.

1938 — 80 years ago

There is considerable anxiety at the Hood River office of the American Fruit Growers as to the whereabouts of the Blue Goose which, for many years, has been content to stand on a table in the front office and watch the cars, trucks and people go by. The actual hour of its disappearance is not known, and no member of the AFG staff has yet suggested any reason why the big bird should have chosen this particular time to walk out on them. The best guess to date is that somebody left the door open, the Blue Goose caught a whiff of the frigid breeze and decided it was time to wing away to some more temperate clime, perhaps to an AFG location in the citrus belt.

1948 — 70 years ago

Hood River Legionnaires brought in 200 small trees and two large Christmas trees last Sunday and lined Oak and 12th streets with the small firs. The two large trees have been set up, one at the foot of Oak Street and the other in its usual spot at 12th and Pine. The trees were obtained a few miles back of Dee on the old river road. Legionnaires had their annual breakfast before the jaunt, this time at the Gordon Boyington residence. Those out after trees were: Ned Johnson, Vawter Parker, Woody Smith, Ernie Hansen, Joe Horn, Jess Edington, Harley Horn, Ray Chitty, Jim Menefee, Bill Laraway, Gene Buckley, Ray Gibson, Jack Deos and Louie Newberry.

1958 — 60 years ago

The annual Jaycee Christmas Decorations contest to select the most original and unique outdoor Christmas decorations in Hood River County is now in progress. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges comprised of Ray Calmettes, Mrs. Grace Carter, Lois Talbot and Norman Tucker. First prize will be a plaque, second prize $7.50 and third prize $5. Some of the displays already entered may be seen at the homes of Joe Sheribon, route 2; Mrs. George E. Palmer, 16th and Belmont; and Harold Gehrig, route 2, Odell.

1968 — 50 years ago

Help is still needed to provide Christmas baskets for needy Hood River County families, according to Vada Scott, coordinator for the holiday program. She said there are still many individuals and couples, as well as larger families, on the list for Christmas baskets.

Parkdale civic workers have received assurances that their program for migrant childcare will have access to the Parkdale Primary school through next August. The school board voted last Wednesday to authorize Parkdale’s Community Action Committee’s use of the primary building and grounds for special education through Aug. 1, 1969.

1978 — 40 years ago

Higher water rates for Hood River residents moved closer to a vote in the city council Tuesday night when the Water and Parks committee recommended the increases proposed by City Administrator Bruce Erickson. The question of whether meters should be installed on the approximately 1,200 currently unmetered residents did not make it out of committee this week, but “the writing is on the wall,” said Mayor Charles Beardsely. The largest increase is recommended for the 1,200 or so consumers in the city who are on the flat-rate payment schedule.

1988 — 30 years ago

Backers of a proposed 18-hole golf course near Hood River marked Dec. 14 as a red-letter day for their project. A public hearing on the crucial conditional use permit needed to move ahead ended with approval by the Hood River County Planning Commission. That decision, which carries a long list of conditions still to be met, came after an extensive presentation and airing of views of backers and opponents.

1998 — 20 years ago

It may be a bit lonely now, but the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce expects its visitor center to be right where the action is when the waterfront begins to take shape. Chamber Executive Director Craig Schmidt told the Port of Hood River board last week that the chamber is ready to put out for bid the visitor center expansion project. The project will nearly triple the size of the existing facility, which is housed in the north side of the Hood River Expo Center.

2008 — 10 years ago

Snowfall and cold temperatures affected roads and classrooms in Hood River County this week. School started two hours late Monday but got going on schedule for Tuesday — then things changed very quickly for students at two schools. Electricity went out at Mid Valley Elementary and Wy’east Middle School before 9:30 a.m., meaning no heat, light or phones. Students were either sent home or taken to the warmth of Westside Elementary. Westside became a “school away from home” for many students Tuesday.

