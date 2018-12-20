Death Notice for Dec. 22 edition: Tony Jiminez

Tony Jiminez

Esmael “Tony” Jiminez passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 18, 2018, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Esmael was born on March 11, 1935, and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

*

Esmael “Tony” Jiminez falleció rodeado de sus familiares el 18 de diciembre del 2018 en Oregon Veterans Home en The Dalles, Oregon. Esmael nació el 11 de Marzo de 1935 y tenía 83 años de edad cuando falleció.

Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.