Service Announcements, Dec. 22 edition: Mark Miner, Aileen Beaver and Donna Martinson

Mark Miner

Mark Lee Miner, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Dec. 15, 2018. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29 at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Rev. Father Levine officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery; Military Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard will be present. A cerebration of life will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29 at St. Peter Parish Hall. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Aileen Beaver

Aileen May Beaver passed away on Dec. 15, 2018, at OHSU Hospital in Portland, Ore. Aileen was born on Sept. 9, 1938, and was 80 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service is planned for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22 at The Springs at Mill Creek, 1201 W. 10th St., The Dalles, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Donna Martinson

Donna Mae Martinson passed away Dec. 12, 2018, in Wasilla, Alaska. Donna was born Aug. 8, 1926, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1140 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.