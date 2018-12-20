Holiday Closures

Government offices are closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day (Dec. 25 and Jan. 1) statewide.

This includes the U.S. Post Office, which will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with no mail delivery.

The Hood River Valley Adult Center will be closed Dec. 24-25 for the Christmas holiday, and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.

All Hood River County Library branches will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1; additionally, there will be no regularly scheduled story time gatherings Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 at the Hood River site, and Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 at the Parkdale site.

Hood River Garbage’s office and transfer station will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s Day (Dec. 25 and Jan. 1). Collection routes will run on a one-day delayed schedule.

The Hood River News office will be closed at noon on Dec. 24 and all day on Dec. 25, and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 and closed Jan. 1.

Hood River County School District sites are closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 5; school resumes Jan. 8. Horizon Christian has the same schedule, and Mid-Columbia Adventist School closed Dec. 19 and will resume Jan. 2.

Hood River Aquatic Center is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Dec. 24-25) and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (Dec. 31-Jan. 1).