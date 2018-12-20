Hood River Valley Residents Committee changes name

Thrive Hood River is the new name for Hood River’s land-use advocacy non-profit, after 41 successful years as the Hood River Valley Residents Committee.



“Our original 11-syllable name carries decades of significance — and we’re so proud of that legacy — but we’re excited to modernize with a simpler, welcoming name and logo,” said Executive Director Heather Staten in a press release. “Re-introducing ourselves as ‘Thrive Hood River’ doesn’t just shorten our name, it captures what we do: Working to shape a thriving community for all.”

“We want to engage more people in the long-term choices ahead,” said Thrive Board President Dale Hill. “As we enter our fifth decade, we’ve left behind the view that land-use planning is wonky, paper-shuffling for consultants. Facing Hood River’s growth is everybody’s business.

“Can our kids walk or bike to school safely? Are local businesses prospering? Can the next generation of farmers afford land in the Hood River Valley? Will working folks find an affordable home in town? These aren’t for someone else to decide. Nobody knows Hood River better than the people who live here,” he said.

Hill added, “With our new name, we invite current and future generations of all cultures to join us in making smart choices for Hood River’s future.”

Thrive means to “grow or develop well, prosper, flourish.” The new name and brand identity reflect all the positives that wise land use practices can have on the community. The change includes a new logo and website, www.thrivehoodriver.org. Earthy brown and green colors in the logo emphasize the organization’s connection to the land, said a press release. The pear tree sprouting from the letter “h” symbolizes healthy growth and is a nod to the Hood River Valley’s iconic fruit. The group’s new tagline, “Promoting Livability, Agriculture and Nature,” highlights their key areas of work.

“Thrive Hood River” is registered as an “assumed business name.” The official name (“Hood River Valley Residents Committee Inc.”) can still be used legally in any transactions or correspondence.

Thrive Hood River is Oregon’s second-oldest citizen land-use activist group. Founded in 1977, Thrive’s mission is to protect Hood River’s farms, forests, special wild places and the livability of its cities and rural communities through advocacy, education and monitoring land use processes and decision-making.

For more information, visit www.thrivehoodriver.org.