HRV Athletes of the Month

The votes are in for Hood River Valley High School’s athletes of the month for November, announced by athletic director Trent Kroll:

Brinna Weiseth, cross country, freshman: 5A State Cross-Country and IMC runner-up, first team all-state and IMC. Contributing member to HRV XC girls state championship team. Freshman record holder for 5k at HRV (18:42), first Oregon freshman at Borderclash and seventh overall freshman at Nike NW Regional. Brinna is a great competitor and a critical addition to the girls team’s success this season, said coach Brandon Bertram. She set a precedent during the summer by running over 300 miles with the team.

Emily Curtis, volleyball, senior: team captain and the team’s best server, named first Team All-IMC as an outside hitter, great passer and defender, stellar in the classroom. One of the main reasons we did so well this season, noted coach Scott Walker.

Omar Quintana, cross country, junior: second team All-State 5A Oregon Cross-Country, first team IMC Cross-Country. Academic contributing student/athlete on a 3.82 GPA all-state academic team, three trips to the state meet in three years. He is a leader by example as an upperclassman on a successful, young cross-country team, said coach Brandon Bertram.

Ben Routson, football, senior: team captain and a stellar student (3.76 GPA), second team all-league DE, recipient of the team “Eagle” award for best exemplifying the team’s core covenants, two way starter who attended every practice. Great teammate and leader added coach Caleb Sperry.

HRV Fall Coach and Assistant Coach awards went to Cross Country’s Brandon Bertram and Steve Noteboom respectively, for their work in leading the girls to a 5A state championship and the boys to a sixth place finish.