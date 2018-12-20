HRV Girls hold off Gresham; HRV boys lose

The HRV girls basketball team claimed another victory Tuesday as they bested Gresham 48-42. The win marks the Eagles’ second in a row and on the season, after a rough 0-6 start. Coach Donnie Herneisen was impressed with the girls’ performance, though he did note the game was not flawless.

“A season-low in turnovers combined with a season-high number of field goals attempted and made helped power us to the win,” said Herneisen. “We didn’t exactly shoot the ball well, but we gave ourselves more opportunities to get shots up.”

That season-low in turnovers was 10, compared to their previous season average of 29 per game. The Eagles also took 61 shot attempts, considerably higher than their previous average of 40, and though they only shot 32.8 percent from the field, their offense showed signs of improvement. Two standout performances came from senior Barret Ihde and sophomore Morgan Baker, who scored 15 and 14 points respectively. Ihde commented on the Eagles improved efforts and outcomes, noting the differences between the first six losses and the recent two wins.

“We’ve been working a lot in practice about not getting turnovers, and our turnover level was down today, which is really good,” said Ihde. “It’s finally like we’re coming back. We’ve had a lot of injuries, but we’re stepping out, which is nice.”

While the Eagles struggled late when Gresham upped their defensive pressure, giving up the majority of their turnovers in the final minutes, the girls were quick to force turnovers of their own. Between that and poor free throw shooting from Gresham, the Eagles hung on and proved their ability to hold onto a lead and close out a game.

With back-to-back wins supporting them, the Eagles will take on Putnam Dec. 21 before heading into a three day tournament Dec. 27-29.

The boys team lost a tough game 81-60 Tuesday against Gresham. While the game was competitive during the first quarter, Gresham pulled ahead in the second quarter and never looked back.

“Gresham is a good team,” said coach Chris Dirks. “We were able to hang around for a quarter, but their play style made us rush everything.”

Junior Noah Webster and senior Carson Flores led Hood River with 22 and 15 points respectively. It wasn’t a lack of offense that lost the game for the Eagles; giving up 81 points and still winning would prove tough for any high school team. The takeaway from this game is significant though, as coach Dirks explains.

“We made better contact on block outs down low but weren’t able to secure the ball,” said Dirks. “We just need to get back in the gym over the next few days and fix our mistakes.”

Other scoring for Hood River came from German Diaz with six, Cruise Hawk, Brandon Smiley and Jack Siekkinen with four, Brandon Rivera with three and Ian Searcy with two.

The Eagles hosted Centennial on Friday, the scores of which weren’t available by press. After a short break they’ll return on Dec. 27 to host Hudson Bay, with only a handful of games to go until league play.