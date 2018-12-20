Kegler's Corner: 'R' and Storm win

We’ve reached the halfway mark in two of our senior bowling leagues at Hood River’s sporty Orchard Lanes. You know what that means, right?

The scrappy More “R” Better quartet won the first half of the Wednesday afternoon Colts & Fillies league in a squeaker over the Rock N Rollers. Congratulations to More “R” Better stalwarts John (Double T) Lyon, our irreplaceable association manager Sue Spellman, and Hood River power couple Doug and Garna Arnell.

Columbia Storm rose up to easily win the first half of the Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies league. Kudos to longtime Columbia Storm keglerettes Mary Boyle and the legendary bowling Herts, Dee and Joyce.

Last week’s individual scoring leaders reads like a who’s who in the local bowling scene with Jeff (all-pro) Miller, Patrick (prop.) Olson, Steve (ex-ABC rep) and fancy Nancy Asai all firing scratch 700 three game sets. Miller and Olson do it practically every week. Ms. Asai has now done it two weeks in a row, so if she can keep that streak going, we’ll hand her the keys to the city!



Mr. Byers earns our famous Rip Van Winkle award after he went all nuts in the Industrial with a gutsy 11 strike 280 game and mile stone busting 706 set. Steve was in a bit of a funk this season up until last week, but he’s a heck of a bowler who has logged countless big numbers in his storied career on the lanes. Looks like he’s in mid-season form now!

In addition, Steve led everybody in the most pins over average department last week as he topped his by 136 sticks. Ronnie Baumsteiger also found his “A” game last week as he topped his average by 127 pins in the Colts where he racked up a beautiful scratch 625 series that was capped by a big-time 255 game. Likewise, Ellen Davis discovered that old-time rhythm in the Lads where she beat her average by 123 pins while rolling a solidly consistent set of scratch 182, 194 and 197 games for a sharp 573 series. Hot shots Nancy Asai and Court Barker each beat their averages by 109 pins. ancy shot a cool scratch 700 series right on the nose in the Mixed and Court wasn’t far back with his scratch 694 set in the Fraternal. Finally, ask Paul Dethman if practice helps. You’ll find him at the lanes working on his game practically every day. Last week, Paul notched a nifty scratch 267 game in the mixed and he topped his average for his series by 103 sticks. That’s the way to do it!



LEAGUE REPORTS

Monday night Industrial: Jeff Miller, 259, 255 games and 728 series; Steve Byers, 280 game and 706 series; Nancy Asai, 257, 217, 217 games and 691 series; Lynn Spellman, 235 game and 661 series

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Patrick Olson, 247, 240 games and 716 series; Nancy Asai, 259, 236, 205 games and 700 series; Paul Dethman, 267 game; Aaron Troxel, 256 game; Ciena Brittle, 237, 205 games

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies: Ron Baumsteiger, 255 game and 625 series; Mick Sherrell, 222 game; Lynn Spellman, 220 game; Sue Spellman, 212 game; Doug Arnell, 205 game; Lee Rogers, 200 game; John Lyon, 200 game

Wednesday night Fraternal: Court Barker, 253 game and 694 series; Lynn Spellman, 258, 237 games and 694 series; Jeremy Bloom, 244 game and 688 series; Josh Worth, 246, 242 games and 672 series; Chad Mason, 235 game and 660 series; Patrick Olson, 258 game; LJ Noslo, 252 game; Bryan Mason, 246 game; Levi Phelps, 246 game; Ciena Brittle, 213, 206 games

Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies: Bernie Keys, 214 game; Ed Busick, 204 game

Thursday County: Paul Dethman, 204 game; Gordon Pillon, 204 game; Rod Pratt, 202 game