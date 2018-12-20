Orchardists leave $500,000 to Education Foundation

Hood River Education Foundation has received a $500,000 bequest from the estate of Isabel Gilkerson.

The gift, the residue from the sale of her orchard property in Duke’s Valley, will annually fund three $5,000 scholarships to Hood River Valley High School graduates.



Foundation Executive Director Laurie Stephens said Gilkerson wanted to help students who might not be able to go to college without financial support, especially students who are likely to succeed in college and who do not receive other financial assistance.

Isabel and her husband, Lloyd Gilkerson, ran a pear orchard on their farm.

They were involved in the community, and their twin daughters attended Odell schools and worked on the family farm with their parents.

“Isabel and Lloyd were kind, caring people,” said Jerry Jaques, local attorney and family friend of the Gilkersons.

“These new scholarships will really help to support students with significant financial needs during their first year of college.

"Isabel Gilkerson’s gift will make a huge difference to some needy students every year for a long time,” said HRCEF Scholarship Chair Chuck Bugge.



Anyone interested in making a legacy bequest to the Education Foundation, either for scholarships or other Foundation activities, may speak with Laurie Stephens, executive director of the HRCEF, about options and arrangements.

