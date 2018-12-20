Ron Rivers retires; Mike Oates sworn in as County Chair

While the current terms don’t expire until Dec. 31, the Hood River County Board of Commissioners decided to hold the official swearing in ceremony for its incoming chair and two re-elected commissioners before its Dec. 17 meeting because, due to the upcoming holidays, the board won’t meet again until the new year.



Justice of the Peace John Harvey swore in Commissioners Kate Joplin and Bob Benton, who were both re-elected to their respective seats, and incoming Commission Chair Mike Oates, who will replace outgoing Chair Ron Rivers.

Rivers announced in January 2018 that he would not seek re-election, closing his 12-years of service on the board. The Parkdale orchardist and former teacher was first elected in 2006 as a write-in candidate.

After his replacement, Mike Oates, was sworn in for his upcoming term, Commissioner Les Perkins presented Rivers with an award honoring his 12 years of service to the county.

“It’s been a fun time, really,” Rivers said. “It’s been difficult. In my first year, 2007, we went through the recession … We’re here, we’re now into more difficult waters. I feel like I’m abandoning the boat, but the boat is being held by a very good crew, so I’m not worried about it.”

He expressed his appreciation for his fellow commissioners and county staff, specifically County Legal Counsel Lisa Davies and County Administrator Jeff Hecksel.

“He’s been a great asset to the county and I hope we can keep him,” he said of Hecksel.

“I really have enjoyed this (job), but I think, you know, when you’re getting up there, then it’s time to leave,” he said. “I appreciate it.”

Rivers’ term officially expires Dec. 31, at which time Oates will begin his term as chair. Oates has been sitting in on commission meetings since he was officially elected last month.

“Once I got into the real process of trying to learn everything that’s going on in the county, it became pretty evident real quick that the major problem was the finances,” he said. “We have some real problems right now and we need to get that straightened out, so everything else had to take a backseat.”



The commission’s next meeting is a public work session, scheduled for 3 p.m. on Jan. 8.