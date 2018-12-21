Yesteryears: Christmas abounds — in all years

1918 — 100 years ago

The Hood River County solider boys, on their return home, will have no trouble getting employment, thinks Mayor Dumble. When asked by a News reporter if he contemplated appointing a committee here to welcome the boys home and look after the work of securing positions for them, similar to the committee appointed by the governor of Portland people, Mayor Dumble said: “As far as securing work for the returning Hood River soldiers, I don’t believe there will be any trouble about them getting all the work they want, without any committee to look after the matter. Most of the boys from this county, or quite a number of them, at least, are farmer boys who have their own farms or those of their parents on which they can go to work. Besides, there is a scarcity of help in the valley now, which is going to continue, in my judgment.”

Verbatim: Day Care Center Kids Have Party Thanks to some more community response when it was needed, 35 youngsters had themselves a Christmas party last week at the Parkdale Day Care Center. Operated under the OEO Head Start Program, the day care center ended its year with the party that saw Santa Claus hand presents to the tots. Ranging in age from 2 to 6, each child received five presents of toys, books and candy as a result of donations from the community. Children in the Odell Baptist Church Sunday School each furnished a present apiece, as did those in the Valley Christian Church. Parkdale residents donated, and so did folks at the Hood River School of Music. Mrs. Rod Vickers, director of the program, said that funds have run out for this year, but that efforts are underway aimed at acquiring new funds from the Office of Economic Opportunity. Begun strictly as a summer program for children of migrant workers, the program was expanded to fill a need its backers felt existed on the part of children from low-income families residing in the county. Its backers formulated a new program and have submitted it to OEO. They hope it will allow them to get additional funds and a license, enabling them to make the center a year round project at Parkdale Primary. — Hood River News, December 26, 1968

1928 — 90 years ago

That residents of both this city and county did their Christmas buying very much at home this year is evidenced by a canvass of business houses this week. With but few exceptions, businessmen report that their Christmas business this year was the best at this season they have experienced since the days of the world war, and several of the leading merchants state that the volume of business done on Saturday and Monday before Christmas, establishes a new record in two days’ business since their firms were established here.

1938 — 80 years ago

Residents of this county liked the Christmas festival, presented by students of city schools, so well that they filled the high school auditorium on two nights this week. It was originally planned to give but one performance, on Tuesday night, but with the desire to relieve the crowding, so apparent one year ago, Superintendent J.L. Breckenridge decided to make it possible for all to enjoy the excellent vocal and instrumental music provided and to this end decided to hold two performances. The program was one of the most ambitious ever attempted in Hood River, and its success is conceded by all who attended one of the two presentations.

1948 — 70 years ago

Santa Claus rode into Odell on a white fire truck last Sunday, when over 400 Odell children were present to greet St. Nick, who was aided and abetted by Odell’s rural fire district volunteers. Sacks of goodies were given away by Santa and his fire department cohorts in the Odell high school gym.

1958 — 60 years ago

Candlelight and shouts of season’s greetings were dominated at Hood River High this past week, as students hustled to get final classwork and social events in before the holidays. The Yule spirit flourished last Friday when the school’s choir and music organizations entertained Hood River adults at the annual Christmas concert. Then, Monday evening, the annual Christmas dinner of the Girls’ league was held. The traditional candle lighting ceremony set a dramatic tone to the handsome centerpieces arranged by the girls. School ended December 23, but not the social events. That evening, HRHS dates packed into the school gym for the school formal.

1968 — 50 years ago

Some six inches of powdery snow fell along the Columbia River and the lower elevations of the Hood River Valley Sunday, creating a beautiful Christmas landscape and a traffic cop’s nightmare. State police officers, sheriff’s deputies and city police all said the same thing: They didn’t investigate the accidents, they just tried to clear the roads of banged-up cars as fast as possible. The Experiment Station reported that snowfall in the Sunday afternoon and night storm measured six inches by Monday afternoon. At Parkdale, the Forest Service station measured 5.8 inches Monday morning.

1978 — 40 years ago

The city council rejected a proposed increase in water rates by a 4-3 vote Tuesday, sending the recommendation back to committee. The vote seemed to reflect concerns about the size of the increase and whether special rates should be available to low-income and senior citizen groups.

This year’s First Baby Contest prizes include items from Hood River Stationers, The Gad About, JC Penney, Ben Franklin, Paris Fair, Keir’s Drug, Mode O’ Day and Tyack Jewelers.

1988 — 30 years ago

Picture a long, sandy beach extending westward from the downriver tip of Wells Island — a beach that would far extend the shoreline now available for recreational use in Hood River. Picture the entire island available for free public use, the resident waterfowl lured off Wells Island to newly created habitats closer to the Hood River shore. Picture an end to conflicts concerning fish and waterfowl, with the Port of Hood River and conservationists working together to develop and implement a plan, satisfying everyone in the process. That’s the rosy picture of “what could be” painted by John Weber, port commission president, at a lengthy commission planning meeting Dec. 20.

1998 — 20 years ago

Hood River Valley residents donated a mountain of toys and food that was distributed to hundreds of needy families during this year’s Toys for Tykes program. The massive distribution of toys and food was carried out of the Expo Center on Tuesday and Wednesday by volunteers from Oregon Adult and Family Services, directed by Sharon Smiley of the county’s volunteer program. By the end of the operation, Toys for Tykes volunteers had given out food to more than 400 families.

2008 — 10 years ago

Winter storms dumped nearly a foot of snow in Hood River this week, and according to the National Weather Service, another intense storm is expected to hit the mountains and Gorge starting Saturday.

Hood River County’s emergency dispatcher center fielded 41 calls involving accidents during this week’s storm. Meanwhile, Oregon State Police assisted local law enforcement officers who were dealing with stranded semi-trucks near Memaloose State Park.

Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer