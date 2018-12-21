Death notices for Dec. 26 edition: Rebecca Bennett and Donald Shank

Rebecca Bennett

Rebecca Bennett passed away on Dec. 20, 2018, at home surrounded by family in Hood River, Ore. Rebecca was born on Dec. 4, 1953, and was 65 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Donald Shank

Donald Leslie Shank passed away on Dec. 20, 2018, at Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Donald was born on March 14, 1926, and was 92 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.