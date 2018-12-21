Entertainment Update for Dec. 26 edition

Mark Malefyt at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Dec. 28: Mark Malefyt, 6-9 p.m. (singer, rock covers)

Saturday, Dec. 29: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-7870.

New Year’s Eve planner

Lyle Hotel: Barney and the Stray Kitties, 9 p.m. to midnight, featuring Barney (bass) and Chris Connolly (mandolin) with Polly Norris (guitar), who perform a “mix of toe-tapping ballads and dance tunes seasoned with rich vocal harmonies in a warm, Old-West setting.”

The Dalles Eagles Lodge: Live Wire Band, with classic rock and more. Open to the public, 8 p.m. $12 per person or $20 per couple.



River City Saloon: Sun Diver with Black Butterfly, 10 p.m.

Everybody’s Brewing: Johnathan Warren and the Billygoats, feet-stomping, heart pounding folk rock american music, 10 p.m.

Solera Brewing: Alonzo Garbanzo with an eclectic mix of tunes new and old, 6-9 p.m.

Underwood Jazz in Lyle

On Friday, Dec. 28, it’s the Underwood Jazz band featuring Mike Stillman and friends, 7 p.m. Salsa dance instructors will be on hand for lessons.

The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash., 509-365-5953.

Pavement Ends at Slopeswell

Pavement Ends brings rock, blues and more to Slopeswell Cidery on Saturday, Dec. 29, from 7:30- 9:30 p.m. The band features Dave Wade, Dennis Harvey and John Durkan.

Slopeswell Cider Co., 1021 12th St., Hood River, 541-436-4646.

Lewi Longmire at The Ruins Jan 8

Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4: Greenneck Daredevils and The Wasco Bros

Jan. 8: Lewi Longmire & His Friend

Jan. 15: Five Letter Word

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Ballingers at Freebridge Dec. 27

Musicians Mike Ballinger (Barley Draught), along with sons Ben and Gallen, invite you to an evening of “familial tunes” at Freebridge Brewing on Thursday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. Freebridge Brewing, 710 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-769-1234.

Ryan Kolberg at The Pines

Live music coming up at The Pines:

Friday, Dec. 28, 6-9 p.m. Ryan Kolberg. Creative original tunes and a unique spin on some classic covers of any era. Don’t miss this great show with one of our local favorites!

Every Sunday, 3-5 p.m., The Old Vines. Every Sunday, 3-5 p.m. An eclectic mix of music by Hood River’s own, The Old Vines. Just as wine is composed of many elements, you’ll find a musical blend of standards — folk, jazz, country and just enough blues to keep your toes tapping.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.



3D Modeling Workshop Jan. 5 at The Dalles Library

The Dalles-Wasco Public Library hosts a 3D Modeling Workshop with New York artist Aaron Nelson, on Saturday, Jan. 5. Using equipment in the Gorge Forge Makerspace, Nelson will be focusing on an innovative use of CAD modeling, 3D printing and computer programming to make unique sculpture art. His research focuses on computational form finding for 3D printing applications and physical computing for the arts. For more information, contact the library or visit www.aaronmakingart.com.

The Dalles-Wasco Co. Public Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; 541-296-2815.



Youth Choir auditions Jan 8-9

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Youth Choir auditions for children ages 8-13 happen on Jan. 8 from 5:30-6 p.m. at The Dalles Chenoweth Elementary School and Jan. 9, 5:30-6 p.m. at the Hood River Middle School. If your child or student is interested, please contact Corin Parker at parkerc@nwasco.k12.or.us or 541-506-3350 ext. 5058.

‘After the Burn’ benefit concerts scheduled

Benefit concerts for the recent California wildfire incidents are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 4 at The Ruins, featuring local bands the Wasco Brothers (6-8 p.m.) and Greenneck Daredevils (8-10 p.m.) All proceeds to benefit California wildfire victims. Suggested donation $10. Contact Gorge Event Systems to become a sponsor/program supporter.

Additional shows Feb. 1 and March 8.

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Teen movie night at HR Library

Head to the Hood River Library for a winter break movie marathon on Friday, Dec. 28 (Ant-Man) and Saturday, Dec. 29, (Ant-Man and the Wasp), from 3-5:30 p.m. The program is free and open to teenagers.

Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.

History of Railroading in the Columbia River Gorge featuring Bill Burgel

Railroads have been in the Columbia Gorge for over 150 years. Today, more than 80 trains daily transverse the Gorge. Hear about the history of Railroading in the Gorge from Bill Burgel, former Chief Train Dispatcher for Union Pacific, Friday, Jan. 25, at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.

Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $16, 7 p.m. program only, is $5. Call 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org to purchase tickets online by Jan. 23.

History Museum exhibit to close

The History Museum of Hood River County’s “Engineering Highway 30: Artists Dream/Engineer’s Nightmare” will close at the end of December. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

