FLL Robotics teams advance: ‘Guardians’ win regionals

Thirty-eight teams of students ages 9-14 competed at the First Lego League (FLL) robotics tournament over the last two Saturdays: Dec. 8 at the Hood River Middle School and Dec. 5 at The Dalles Middle School.

Teams from as far as Hermiston and Heppner, Ione and Irrigon joined local teams from Hood River, The Dalles, Dufur, Mosier, Odell, Klickitat, and Stevenson. The top 13 teams were chosen to advance to the state competition in January in Hillsboro.

FLL teams work over several months to design and program robots and complete a research project, this year on the theme of space. At the Gorge tournaments, teams demonstrate their robot’s capabilities on the competition table, are interviewed by a robot design panel, present their space research project and are assessed on teamwork skills.

The Gorge events are held by the Gorge Technology Alliance with support from Oregon Robotics Tournament and Outreach Program, North Wasco County School District 21 and Hood River County School District. Top local sponsors include Google and Insitu.

Organizers congratulate all the teams who competed and honored these top award winners from the two events:

Overall first Place Champions: Guardians of the LEGO Galaxy from Hood River Middle School; Space Llamas from Wildwood Academy.

Overall second Place Champions: Pisces of LEGOs! From Wy’east Middle; Klickitat Creatures from Klickitat School.

These additional top teams advanced to the state tournament: Black Hole Blobs, Squiggly Astroworms and Bunny Bees all from Hood River Middle School; the Hood River Neighborhood team SPACED OUT. Superstitious Macaroni Makers from Trout Lake School; Eaglebots and Space Monkeys from Wy’east Middle School; Super Nova from Wasco County 4-H; and Space Wizards from Colonel Wright Elementary.

Additional top awards were given to a number of teams for their outstanding performances in specific areas of the competition:

Core Values Award: Apollo from Irrigon Elementary; Black Hole Blobs from Hood River Middle School.

Project Award: Eaglebots from Wy’east Middle; SPACED OUT from Hood River.

Robot Design Award: Superstitious Macaroni Makers from Trout Lake School; Squiggly Astroworms from Hood River Middle School

Robot Performance Award: Space Monkeys from Wy’east Middle; The Supernovas from Stevenson Carson PTA.

Rising Star Award: Space Wizards from Colonel Wright Elementary; Banana Bolts from Mid Valley Elementary.

For more information about youth robotics in the Gorge, visit Gorgerobotics.org or contact Jessica Metta with the GTA at 541-296-2266 or Jessica@crgta.org.