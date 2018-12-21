OSU Extension: Winter Gardening Thoughts

While looking out the window at a dreary grey day, a wet, rainy day or a cold, snowy day, one might not consider it the best time to think about gardening.

I believe the contrary.

Winter weather forces us to slow down, making it the perfect time to reflect on lessons learned in the garden last year, create a plan to improve the garden this coming year, and dream about what the garden could look like at the peak of the season.

While you are indoors, you may want to take a gardening class and learn new gardening techniques. Oh, and don’t forget to inventory and buy seeds.

One of the most important tips I received when I started gardening was to keep a gardening journal. I’m definitely not perfect at it, and in the peak of the season, there may be gaps, but the journal is such a helpful way to reflect on what I learned. I keep track of where I bought or obtained seeds, which plants had more vigor and overall tastiness than others, and I write notes down as the season’s progress. For example, a soil test in my new garden revealed low organic matter; I added as much organic matter as I could and still have a lot of soil building ahead of me. The beds that I added organic matter to throughout the season, rather than just the beginning of the season, had much less water runoff. It was obvious that the extra organic matter helped soak up the water. I tried to take notes on which rows need extra organic matter next year.

Sometime in early February, I take all my seeds out, inventory what I have and write down what I need. This activity really gets my gardening juices flowing. I look back in my journal for any notes on which varieties did especially well or tasted the best cooked or fresh. Although I like a wide variety of vegetables and flowers, I prioritize what I want to grow by the nutritional density, expense in the grocery store, ease of growing and those plants I am not able to live without.

Lastly, I like to take some time to learn something new. I look online for affordable classes, read a recommended book or attend a class in person. This winter, Hood River County Extension Service is opening up a portion of the Master Gardener classes to the public. Previously, in order to gain access to classes, one would have to register in fall of the previous year to become a volunteer. This year, for a small fee, community members are able to attend one or up to six gardening classes without having to join the Master Gardener Program. Classes are on a wide variety of subjects and for all skill levels.

If you are unsure about committing to this important community based program, join us for all six of the winter classes before deciding to be a Master Gardener program volunteer. The benefits are numerous. You will have continuous learning opportunities, make new like-minded garden friends, and have access to specialists and experts from a university campus all while having a ton of fun.

To learn more about the program, you can contact me at rachel.suits@oregonstate.edu, call the extension office at 541-386-3343, or go online at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to look at our schedule. This year will be a new year full of lots of learning opportunities. Will you join us?

Rachel Suits is outreach program coordinator of Master Gardeners and Small Farms with OSU Extension Service, Hood River and Wasco counties.