Pick of the Week: Rocket build and launch Jan. 1

Hood River Hobbies hosts its annual New Year’s Day rocket building and launch class on Tuesday, Jan. 1, beginning at 11 a.m.

There is a $10 supply fee, which includes an engine for launch. Those who are members of the Gorge Rocket Club can also participate in the launch that follows the class, to be held at Westside Elementary, as well as other subsequent launches. (Transportation is not provided to launch sites.) Rocket Club fee is $15 per family and is a one-time, annual fee.

Register through Community Education at www.hoodriv-er.k12.or.us/communityed. More info at info@hoodriverhobbies.com.