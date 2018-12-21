Sheriff Log, Dec. 10-17

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Dec. 10 — May Street — Juvenile cited for harassment.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Dec. 10 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile cited for criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 13 — Dethman Ridge Road, 3600 block — Driving complaint reported (driving under the influence).

Dec. 14 — Thomsen Road, 3200 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Dec. 11 — Sheridan Court, 800 block — Identity theft reported.

Dec. 14 — Old Dalles Road, 2400 block — Identity theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 10 — Dee Highway, 4700 block, Parkdale — Hit and run investigated.

Dec. 12 — Tucker Road, 1300 block — Deputy investigated a car versus bicycle crash. The driver was located and arrested for felony failure to perform the duties of a driver and assault III.

Dec. 12 — Odell Highway, 3000 block — Male arrested for driving while revoked.

Dec. 14 — Mt. Hood Meadows — Hit and run reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 10 — Fourth Avenue, Parkdale — Parkdale resident arrested for a probation violation.

Dec. 11 — Booth Hill Road, 5000 block — Search warrant executed by Columbia Gorge Major Crimes Teams.

Theft or burglary:

Dec. 10 — S.E. Gravel Pit Road, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle recovered.

Dec. 10 — Summit Drive, 3800 block, Mt. Hood — Theft reported.

Dec. 13 — Cooper Spur Road, 9900 block, Parkdale — Residential burglary reported.

Dec. 14 — N.E. Forest Lane, 800 block, Cascade Locks — Residential burglary in progress reported.

Other:

Dec. 12 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Parent cited for violation of the compulsory school attendance statute.

Dec. 12 — Wy’east Road, 2600 block — Bike turned in at the sheriff’s office as found property.