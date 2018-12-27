Death Notices, Dec. 29 edition: Lois Willett, Sue Wilson, Richard Hubble and Rose Foster

Lois Willett

Lois W. Willett, age 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care center on Dec. 21, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Sue Wilson

Sue Ann Wilson, age 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Dec. 22, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Richard Hubble

Richard Hubble passed away on Dec. 23, 2018, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Richard was born on Sept. 5, 1951, and was 67 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Rose Foster

Rose Margaret Foster passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2018, at Powell Valley Assisted Living Community in Gresham, Ore. Rose was born on Jan. 22, 1934, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.