Cohousing presentation Jan. 4 with Grace Kim

Join Adams Creek Cohousing, White Salmon Cohousing and Columbia Center for the Arts in welcoming internationally recognized architect, cohousing expert and TED speaker Grace H. Kim of Schemata Workshop to share her story on Jan. 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at CCA. The presentation is free.

CCA is located at 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River.

“Cohousing communities are custom neighborhoods designed to combine private homes with extensive community facilities to create some of the most socially and environmentally sustainable neighborhoods being built in North America in the 21st Century,” said a press release.

“Two cohousing communities are currently establishing in the Gorge. The Adams Creek Cohousing community is a multi-generational group is located on 2.4 acres on Adams Creek in the heart of Hood River, with amazing views of Mount Adams and the Columbia River,” continued the press release. “Design workshops led by architect Grace Kim of Schemata Workshop will begin the first week in January 2019. It’s a perfect time to get involved. The White Salmon Cohousing group is forming and evaluating two possible properties in White Salmon, Wash. They are multi-generational and give priority to housing affordability.”

For more information on cohousing, visit www.cohousing.org, and www.cohousing-solutions.com.

To find out more about Adams Creek Cohousing, email friends@adamscreekcohousing.com. Contact Bruce Bolme at bbolme@gorge.net or Heidi Venture at heidiventure@gmail.com to find out more about White Salmon Cohousing.