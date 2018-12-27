County public hearing on STR changes scheduled Jan. 22

Hood River County has scheduled a public hearing on potential changes to Short Term Rental (STR) regulations for 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the County Business Administration Building, 601 State St., Hood River.

Following a Dec. 17 work session, Community Development sent out a notice to all potentially affected property owners that explained the potential changes and invited them to attend the Jan. 22 public hearing.

Eric Walker, principal planner and Community Development’s interim director, presented to the Hood River County Board of Commissioners during their Dec. 17 work session to go over some minor changes to the previous draft, which was presented during a Nov. 19 work session.

“I’m just here to make sure that you’re comfortable with the project as it is right now,” Walker said, adding that he is prepared to send out a notice to property owners — required under Oregon Ballot Measure 56 — as soon as the board gives its approval.

According to the notice, the considered changes are:

Establishing criteria to “grandfather” certain short term rentals currently in operation, but not yet permitted, including a potential phase-out period of approximately seven years Eliminating the existing cap on the total number of STR permits issued in the county Boosting current residency requirements by requiring that they be operated out of a person’s primary residence only Establishing criteria to demonstrate proof of residency Precluding STRs on property zoned Exclusive Farm use (EFU), Forest or Primary Forest Restricting the maximum number of days an STR may operate (for example, 180 days)

County staff was first charged with creating a legislative amendment after a public hearing on the STR issue back in August.

Walker took input from the commissioners on what direction they wanted the ordinance to go in at their Oct. 15 meeting, where he clarified, “The idea (of the ordinance) is not to amend the code, but to change the interpretation.”

The Dec. 17 draft included some changes based on the commissioner’s comments from the November work session, such as clarifying definitions and reducing “wordiness.”

The new draft also eliminated a statement allowing existing STRs on EFU land to be grandfathered in — “This provision was initially added to clarify that a person qualifying for grandfathering, and whose property is located in a resource zone, is exempt from the normal conditional use permit review process,” said a staff statement attached to the draft.

“However, after further consideration, it has been determined that such an exemption would conflict with state statute …”



It also included a recommendation by Thrive Hood River, formerly the Hood River Valley Residents Committee, that residency be confirmed via a person’s Oregon income tax return instead of their federal return, since “Oregon residents tend to pay higher income taxes and, therefore, are less likely to claim a local dwelling as their domicile if they have another dwelling in a different state,” said a staff statement.

“Staff is comfortable with this change should the board agree,” the statement continued.

After looking over the most recent draft and confirming the changes, the board gave Walker permission to go ahead and send out notice for the Jan. 22 public hearing.

Those wanting to submit comments for the board to consider prior to the hearing should submit them to Community Development by Jan. 10; those wanting to present written comments the night of the hearing need to bring at least 10 copies.

Copies of the ordinance amendments are available for review on Community Development’s website, hrccd.co.hood-river.or.us, or at the department’s office in the County Administration Building.

For more information, contact Walker at 541-387-6840 or eric.walker@co.hood-river.or.us.