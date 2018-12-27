Foster Youth Gift Drive succeeds

Foster youths in the community found a brighter Christmas morning thanks to efforts by local realtors and two social service agencies.

“The Foster Youth Gift Drive was a great success!” said Susan Erickson, executive director of Columbia Gorge CASA.

“We were humbled by the community’s generosity and support for local foster youth and foster parents and we want to express our thanks for all who donated,” she said.

Columbia Gorge CASA, Avenue Properties and the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation collaborated to host the drive in partnership with local foster parents and DHS.

The donated gifts were sorted and distributed to foster parents just in time for the holidays, said a press release.