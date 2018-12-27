Grace and Peace To All: The Readerboard Year

A joke or two, and plenty of intended spiritual guidance can be found along the roadsides of Hood River County.
Welcome to Readerboards 2018, our annual review of the year’s messages from faith communities and other locations around the Mid-Columbia.
The messages range from self-effacing (“Sinners’ Convention” held here) to virtual fire-and-brimstone (“Repent, believe, and follow …”).
Not all churches or businesses have changeable signs — be they old school, removable letters or modern, digital ones. For the most part, those that do make regular use of these surfaces for changing messages.
However, at least one church uses the standard metal letters, but has not altered its message for about five years.
Another has had an electronic sign for years, yet makes no changes, keeping the same message in its streaming banner: Service-date times.
(While it’s good information, perhaps the manual for reprogramming got inadvertently tossed out?)
Most of what is on this page, however, are selected messages from signs changed weekly or monthly.
Read carefully and, just below, you’ll find one message that makes veiled reference to vandals’ having moved letters around without permission.
While all messages below were visible from public roads, worth mentioning again is the permanent indoor sign at Valley Christian Church, over the main door as you EXIT the church: “Servant’s Entrance.”
What follows was seen in 2018 on signboards and, in some cases, banners or other roadside media.
Belmont Drive Missionary Baptist Church
Skin should be put under the blood, not under the rug
Christ died for you too
Who are you tearing down his word?
You know the hymns but do you know Him?
God’s message for today: Repent, believe and follow him
You have become blind when you see nothing wrong with something God has called sin
Cascade Locks Bible Fellowship
“Love everyone: I’ll sort it out later” — God
Love is better than hate. Practice loving
Do good to others
You will reap what you sow
Cascade Locks Community Church
Church: The Original Community Center
Strive for Progress not Perfection
Mother: Where love begins. Happy Mother’s Day
Sinners’ Convention here, 11 a.m. Sunday
Church of Christ
Don’t know if God exists? Ask us here.
How you spend your time shows what’s important to you
God Has Made This Jesus, Whom You Crucified, Both Lord and Christ
The God who made the world and everything in it is the Lord — Acts 24:17
Even so faith without works is dead
Why am I here? The answer is in the Bible. Come and hear, Oct. 21
Christian Life: Defending Your Faith. Come and Hear
Christian Life: Dealing with Rejection. Come and Hear
Christian Life: Boldness in Christ
Seventh Day Adventist
Grace and Peace To All
For God So Loved the World — John 3:16
He Heals the Broken-Hearted
When Life Gets You Down, Time to Look Up
May the Lord Make His Face Shine On You
He dawns on them like the morning light
Show me your ways O Lord — Psalm 24
Create in me a new heart, O Lord — Psalm 50
Riverside Community Church
Holy Anger
Born Again, And Again, And Again …
Higher Walls or Bigger Tables?
May the words of my mouth …
Tucker Road Baptist Church
We don’t change God’s message. God’s message changes us.
When You’ve Had All You Can Stand, Kneel
Join us: in the Beginning the Word was with God and then the Word Was God
There is no place like … Heaven
Parkdale Church of the Nazarene
Prepare Your Hearts for Christ’s Return
Put Christ First and You’ll Find Joy That Lasts
Pray without ceasing. Ephesians 8 verse 18
The Light of the World Knows No Power Failure
New Beginnings Church, White Salmon
May you live every day of your life
Your past does not equal your future
Have a happy day:
Adult Bible study
Wy’east Community Church
Plant a Garden
Grow: Hope, Love, Faith – Free Seeds Inside
Two Truths: One, there is a God. Two, you’re not Him.
Hatred stirs up strife, but love covers all sins
Autumn leaves, Jesus does not
Other reader boards
Buster Bear, State and 9th
Pobody’s Nerfect
13th Street lawn
Vote! Silence is Consent
WAAAM
Turn left here/turn right here
Old is the new new
Thank You, Hood River
Rake in the fun with us (October)
Impress visiting family and friends with our indoor fun
Merry Christmas
Good News Gardening
Gifts of Time and Love are the True Ingredients of the Christmas Season
Christmas is a time of reflection as well as a time of rejoicing. — Winston Churchill
