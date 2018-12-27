Grace and Peace To All: The Readerboard Year

A joke or two, and plenty of intended spiritual guidance can be found along the roadsides of Hood River County.

Welcome to Readerboards 2018, our annual review of the year’s messages from faith communities and other locations around the Mid-Columbia.

The messages range from self-effacing (“Sinners’ Convention” held here) to virtual fire-and-brimstone (“Repent, believe, and follow …”).

Not all churches or businesses have changeable signs — be they old school, removable letters or modern, digital ones. For the most part, those that do make regular use of these surfaces for changing messages.

However, at least one church uses the standard metal letters, but has not altered its message for about five years.

Another has had an electronic sign for years, yet makes no changes, keeping the same message in its streaming banner: Service-date times.

(While it’s good information, perhaps the manual for reprogramming got inadvertently tossed out?)

Most of what is on this page, however, are selected messages from signs changed weekly or monthly.

Read carefully and, just below, you’ll find one message that makes veiled reference to vandals’ having moved letters around without permission.

While all messages below were visible from public roads, worth mentioning again is the permanent indoor sign at Valley Christian Church, over the main door as you EXIT the church: “Servant’s Entrance.”

What follows was seen in 2018 on signboards and, in some cases, banners or other roadside media.

Belmont Drive Missionary Baptist Church

Skin should be put under the blood, not under the rug

Christ died for you too

Who are you tearing down his word?

You know the hymns but do you know Him?

God’s message for today: Repent, believe and follow him

You have become blind when you see nothing wrong with something God has called sin

Cascade Locks Bible Fellowship

“Love everyone: I’ll sort it out later” — God

Love is better than hate. Practice loving

Do good to others

You will reap what you sow

Cascade Locks Community Church

Church: The Original Community Center

Strive for Progress not Perfection

Mother: Where love begins. Happy Mother’s Day

Sinners’ Convention here, 11 a.m. Sunday

Church of Christ

Don’t know if God exists? Ask us here.

How you spend your time shows what’s important to you

God Has Made This Jesus, Whom You Crucified, Both Lord and Christ

The God who made the world and everything in it is the Lord — Acts 24:17

Even so faith without works is dead

Why am I here? The answer is in the Bible. Come and hear, Oct. 21

Christian Life: Defending Your Faith. Come and Hear

Christian Life: Dealing with Rejection. Come and Hear

Christian Life: Boldness in Christ

Seventh Day Adventist

Grace and Peace To All

For God So Loved the World — John 3:16

He Heals the Broken-Hearted

When Life Gets You Down, Time to Look Up

May the Lord Make His Face Shine On You

He dawns on them like the morning light

Show me your ways O Lord — Psalm 24

Create in me a new heart, O Lord — Psalm 50

Riverside Community Church

Holy Anger

Born Again, And Again, And Again …

Higher Walls or Bigger Tables?

May the words of my mouth …

Tucker Road Baptist Church

We don’t change God’s message. God’s message changes us.

When You’ve Had All You Can Stand, Kneel

Join us: in the Beginning the Word was with God and then the Word Was God

There is no place like … Heaven

Parkdale Church of the Nazarene

Prepare Your Hearts for Christ’s Return

Put Christ First and You’ll Find Joy That Lasts

Pray without ceasing. Ephesians 8 verse 18

The Light of the World Knows No Power Failure

New Beginnings Church, White Salmon

May you live every day of your life

Your past does not equal your future

Have a happy day:

Adult Bible study

Wy’east Community Church

Plant a Garden

Grow: Hope, Love, Faith – Free Seeds Inside

Two Truths: One, there is a God. Two, you’re not Him.

Hatred stirs up strife, but love covers all sins

Autumn leaves, Jesus does not

Other reader boards

Buster Bear, State and 9th

Pobody’s Nerfect

13th Street lawn

Vote! Silence is Consent

WAAAM

Turn left here/turn right here

Old is the new new

Thank You, Hood River

Rake in the fun with us (October)

Impress visiting family and friends with our indoor fun

Merry Christmas

Good News Gardening

Gifts of Time and Love are the True Ingredients of the Christmas Season

Christmas is a time of reflection as well as a time of rejoicing. — Winston Churchill