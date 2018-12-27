Kegler's Corner: Happy Holidays!

It’s that special time of the year — happy holidays to all from Hood River’s ten-pin bowling emporium, Orchard Lanes!



We’re at the mid-season point in league action now, so there are no excuses, everybody should be warmed up and on good form. Right now, we have a baker’s dozen who are averaging 200 pins per game. Traditionally, that is the magic number, like par in golf, indicating you are a good player. Scoring in this great game is easier these days with the advent of modern high-tech bowling balls, pristine synthetic lanes and computer-controlled lane machines.

However, compared to the recent past, overall scoring seems to be a bit down right now at Orchard Lanes. We finished last season with 15 bolwers averaging 200. Carrying a 200 average in bowling is still special and worthy of recognition, so here are our current stars:

Jeff Miller, 221; Patrick Olson, 219; Chad Mason, 214; Jeremy Bloom, 212; Lynn Spellman, 211; Stan Pratnicki, 207; Matt Hodges, 207; Levi Phelps, 204; Rod Pratt, 203; Ken Espersen, 203; Roger Montavon, 202; Nancy Asai, 201; and Casey Barker, 200.

Checking out last week’s high league scores below shows the top numbers were paced by Chad Mason, Nancy Asai, Bill Whetstine, Jeremy Bloom, Jeff Miller and Patrick Olson. We want to welcome newcomer Bill Whetstine to Hood River and Orchard Lanes. It takes about two seconds to tell that Bill is a heck of a bowler who will quickly become a house hold name around here like these other stars. He has a stylish pro-like game.

For the second week in a row, Nancy Asai beat every man in league except Chad and Bill. Women, you’ve got to love the equality of this game. Nancy is clearly the hottest bowler in town right now!

Party hardy everybody, but try to stay focused on knocking down those formidable three pound, six ounce pins through the holidays. Please have a safe New Year and we’ll see you again in 2019!

LEAGUE REPORTS

Monday night Industrial: Jeff Miller, 258 game; Joey Springs, 244 game

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Nancy Asai, 256, 244 games and 680 series; Jeremy Bloom, 277 game and 674 series; Mary Finley, 226, 205 games and 608 series; Aaron Troxel, 249 game; Stuart Kawachi, 244 game; Ciena Brittle, 211 game

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies: Lynn Spellman, 289 game and 650 series; Quinton Cox, 234 game; Dick Sherrell, 212 game; Sue Spellman, 211 game; Lee Rogers, 208 game; Dave Baumsteiger; 203, 203 games; Jesse Flores, 203 game

Wednesday night Fraternal: Chad Mason, 279 game and 686 series; Bill Whetstine, 258 game and 680 series; Jeff Miller, 258 game and 678 series; Jeremy Bloom, 266 game and 675 series; Patrick Olson, 236 game and 670 series; Ciena Brittle, 237 game and 604 series; Josh Worth, 243, 238 games

Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies: George Buck, 238 game and 615 series; Bernie Keys, 208 game

Thursday County: Gordon Pillon, 225, 215 games and 604 series; Rod Pratt, 234 game; Nina Kruckenberg, 201 game