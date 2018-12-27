Local Sports: The Year in Review

As one year winds down and the other looms ahead, we offer a look back at all major achievements in sports throughout Hood River.

Here’s to another great year of fierce competition, breaking records and championship runs.

Beginning with the top of the year, HRV wrestler Jason Shaner won the state championship and the HRV girls alpine ski team won the state championship in the giant slalom event.

In the spring season, HRV had a plethora of accomplishments: The boys track and field team finished fourth at state with a championship coming for the 4x400-meter relay team; both the baseball and softball teams qualified for the state playoffs, with softball making it to the quarterfinals; and girls lacrosse reached the semifinals in the gold bracket of the playoffs.

Horizon’s boys track and field team did well, winning the Big Sky league championship.

As spring went into summer, Hood River Valley’s 10U Oregon All-Star District-5 Little League Championship Baseball team finished third at the state tournament.

In the Fall, HRV continued with the athletic achievements, the biggest of which coming from the girls cross country team who won the 5A state championship.

The boys water polo team finished second at the state championship, and girls volleyball finished fourth at state. Both the girls and boys soccer teams finished second in the IMC and qualified for the state tournament.

It’s sure to prove another great year for sports in 2019, filled with highs and lows, success and failure, joy and despair.

Sports make up a fascinating part of our culture, and the emotional coaster they provide is infectious and invigorating. Just as the athletes are itching to compete, fans are eager to watch and reporters are ready to cover; let the season begin.

— Caleb Lundquist, News sports reporter