POLICE LOG, Dec. 16 to 23

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Dec. 16 — Cascade Avenue — Female taken into custody for disorderly conduct and harassment and lodged at NORCOR.

Dec. 17 — Oak Street — Female arrested for assault IV. She and another occupant in a car attempted to flee into Washington across the Hood River Bridge. She was stopped shortly afterwards, in which the Klickitat County Sheriff Office charged her with driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Dec. 21 — Wasco Avenue — Possible child abuse reported.

Dec. 21 — 22nd Street — Follow up investigation regarding a domestic assault reported to Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Dec. 20 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Juvenile female arrested for possession of methamphetamine and theft III.

Dec. 21 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Potential drug use reported.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Dec. 19 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Dec. 22 — Hood River — Male arrested for disorderly conduct II and interfering with a police officer. While being transported to NORCOR, the male sustained a self-inflicted injury by beating his head against the plexiglass cage in the patrol vehicle. NORCOR staff advised he needed medical clearance in order to be lodged. The male was driven back to Hood River and eventually cleared medically. He was then transported back to NORCOR, where he was lodged.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 22 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 17 — 12th Street, 1800 block— Minor hit and run reported to have occurred in a parking lot.

Dec. 18 — Oak and Second — Officer responded to a call regarding a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Dec. 19 — Hood River — Officer responded to a non-injury traffic crash on the west side of town. One male driver was given a citation.

Dec. 20 — Hood River — Officer responded to a non-injury traffic crash on the Heights.

Dec. 20 — Wasco Street, 1300 block — Hit and run reported.

Dec. 21 — May Street and 22nd — Hit and run reported.

Dec. 22 — I-84 at exit 63 — Vehicle towed for being illegally located. The operator also had suspended driving status through multiple states, including Oregon.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 17 — State Street, 300 block — Transient male arrested for an outstanding nationwide felony warrant and lodged at NORCOR.

Dec. 19 — I-84 at exit 64 — Officer made contact with a transient male whom the officer recognized from previous contacts. The male had outstanding felony warrants for a parole violation and was taken into custody.

Dec. 22 — 15th Street, 1200 block — Male arrested for a probation violation after consuming alcohol.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Dec. 16 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male arrested for theft I and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Dec. 17 — Oak Street, 300 block — Theft reported.

Dec. 17 — Young Lane, 3200 block — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.

Dec. 17 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Dec. 19 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Transient male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of robbery III, three counts of assault IV and theft III.

Dec. 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft II citation issued to a The Dalles resident after she was caught leaving a store without paying for items.

Other:

Dec. 18 — 20th and Wasco — Officers were advised of a custodial interference situation. It was reported that a male who had been arrested before had again taken a female minor and was attempting to flee in a vehicle.

Dec. 18 — Heritage Loop — A father reported his 19-year-old son was missing after the father had returned home after being away from work for a few days.

Dec. 21 — 13th Street, 1400 block — Found debit card reported.