Q&A with Rep. Jeff Helfrich

What are your thoughts on the election results, the election itself, and on leaving office?

“I wanted to take a moment to say ‘thank you’ for the support and encouragement given to me and for allowing me to be your voice in Salem. While the election results weren’t what we’d hoped for, I’m also excited about the possibility of other ways to serve, to stay connected in my community and to keep holding our state government accountable to the taxpayers and voters of Oregon.”

How would you summarize your time in office?

“In my first year, I never missed a voting day on the floor of the House of Representatives. That means I was there to see every debate, speak my mind for the people in my district on public policies that harm families, and to champion legislation that will positively impact our kids in schools, veterans and small businesses.

“In this time, I’ve chief-sponsored or sponsored 25 new laws that I believe make people’s lives better. As the father of two young children and friend to many in education and community leaders in our district, I understand the importance of school choice, small class sizes and, more importantly, providing full funding to our schools. HB4044, my education bill, which will identify the programs most effective at recruiting, retaining and mentoring educators in public schools serving grades preschool to grade 12. I also chief-sponsored House Bill 4152, the Eagle Creek Fire Recovery Bill, which gave money to the Hood River and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Offices for wildfire rescue and recovery training and equipment.

“Because you trusted me to be a voice for the men and women in uniform, and their families, I’m most proud of the lasting impact we made in the lives of our veterans. I sponsored HB4035, providing grants to Oregon National Guard members for college, and HB4056, which allows civil forfeiture proceeds to go to scholarships for the children of public safety officers with disabilities or who have passed away. I also sponsored and supported Senate Bill 1557, (which) gives additional academic protections for college students on active duty.”

Do you have a message for your constituents?

“For this upcoming session, there are already legislative concepts introducing billions in new taxes and restricting the individual rights of citizens, while no legislation to fix core fundamental problems like PERS will see the light of day. This failure to lead will continue to negatively impact the delivery of education and critical human services like foster care. Please contact all the representatives and make sure your voice is heard.”

What’s next for you?

“While I may not be an elected representative next year, it is just not in my nature to walk away from these problems. I believe Oregon, and its people, is worth protecting. I will continue to look for ways to be engaged and opportunities to move Oregon forward in a positive direction. Again, thank you so much for the opportunity to have served you — I wouldn’t change a thing!”