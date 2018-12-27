Student food drives expand the FISH food bank shelf offerings

The magic number was 83,250 in the annual Hood River Valley High School

The second magic number as 16,511 — the number of cans collected by students in math teacher Troy Tactay’s class. The group won the home room honors for 2018 by a large margin (see list below).

The high school drive raised $15,657.75 and 1,520 pounts of food for the FISH Food Bank program.

The high school Leadership students delivererd the food to FISH on Thursday, and on Friday went around and collected and delivered to FISH the food raised by the middle schools and elementary school, totalling 4,000 pounds.

Both days, the food filled several long tables, where FISH volunteers would sort the donations for the warehouse as well as the market-style shelves in the food bank store.

“Just fantastic! The students are amazing,” said Becky Bugge, FISH board treasurer.

“When they arrived, along with their hard-working adviser, Lindsy Weseman, they were very respectful and eager to bring the food boxes to the food bank. They asked some great and insightful questions and received a tour of our facility,” Bugge said.

She added, “We are so grateful for their efforts and the support of everyone who supported them! One of the best days at the food bank is the day that the high school students deliver the food they collected for their hungry friends and neighbors.”

The high school can count came to 82,765 cans, enough to earn the students two school-wide rewards (at dates to be announced):

Tactay will get his ears pierced;

Teacher Jacob Ellert will allow his seven-year beard be be shaved, with a design to be chosen by Leadership.

The top 10 HRVHS home room teams are:

2.Niko Yasui — 6, 847

3.Chauna Ramsey — 6, 773

4.Kathryn Yasui — 6,027

5.Nita Bozarth — 4, 287

6.Gabe Judah — 3,786

7.Lindsy Weseman — 3, 336

8.Heidi Mudry — 3,316

9.Ted Cramer — 3,159

10.Nan Noteboom —2, 508

The school earned laser tag at its Lock-In for passing 70,000 total cans, and the top four classes each get treats from local businesses.