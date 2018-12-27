Week’s Recap

Here’s a rundown of the local sporting events that occurred over the last week.

The HRV boys basketball team improved to 4-4 on the year with their 75-68 win at home over Centennial on Dec. 21. It was a close game and a strong win for the Eagles, who have gone 4-2 in their last six games as they prepare for the regular season coming in the New Year.

The lady Eagles lost a tough game to Putnam on Dec. 21 with the final score 59-38. Coming off of two straight wins, the only of the Eagles’ season so far, this loss brought HRV back to familiar territory as they fall to 2-7 on the year.

Horizon’s boys basketball won their road game against Joseph 42-31, improving to 6-3 on the year. The effort was marked with low scoring for the Hawks, who are averaging over 60 points per game this season. Horizon stays on the road next week when they take on Dufur.