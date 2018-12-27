A year in letters: Keeping tabs on Our Readers Write 2018

It was another banner year for letters to the editor. Records that were broken in 2017 were broken again in 2018, helped by the election cycle and general discontent on a number of issues.
To put it in perspective, last year we had 720 letters from 457 letter writers. This year, we had 759 letters … by the end of October.
Totals for this year: The Hood River News published 865 letters by 476 writers; some of those letters were co-signed. That’s an increase of 145 letters and 19 letter writers from 2017.
Our most prolific letter writer was Rob Brostoff with 40; he also took the top spot last year. In second was Steven Kaplan with 23, and in third, we had a three-way tie: Gary Fields, Bob Williams and Alan Winans all wrote 14. (See the full list on A5.)
We also kept track of how many letters were received by month: Our lowest was this December, with 32 (next lowest was April, with 51), and our highest was October, with 167 (not surprisingly, our Oct. 31 edition — the last one before the Nov. 6 general election — had 39 letters total, enough to fill five pages. Compare that with the two letters we received for our Dec. 5 issue).
In 2017, we started keeping track of topics covered in the letters we received, and we continued the practice for 2018. Politics was the most popular topic this year, with numerous letters both in favor and against various candidates and incumbents. Starting at the top: Donald Trump’s presidency prompted 61 unfavorable letters to nine in support of his policies, nominees and general representation of the American public.
Greg Walden prompted 17 letters in favor of his service as a congressperson and/or his voting record, and 42 that took issue with his representation of the whole of District 2 and/or his policies. Eight more letters asked him to speak up against the Trump administration’s policy of separating families at the border, and there were 14 letters on legislation, including border wall funding, healthcare and gun control — none of them favorable.
The November general election saw 94 letters in support of Jamie McLeod-Skinner to 14 in support of Walden for the District 2 seat (with another four saying they would not vote for Walden) — not surprising, given that Hood River County voted in favor of McLeod-Skinner on Nov. 6, 63.44 to 33.95 percent.
On the local level, there were seven letters asking for votes for both Anna Williams (District 52) and Chrissy Reitz (District 26), another 15 in support of Williams to incumbent Rep. Jeff Helfrich’s nine, and 11 for Reitz to incumbent (and election winner) Sen. Chuck Thomsen’s seven. There was also one letter urging voters not to elect Reitz.
The Parkland, Fla., shootings at the beginning of the year prompted 28 letters in support of gun control. Eight wrote to say that guns aren’t a problem, but rather the people who use them.
For Hood River County School District, there were three letters in support of a student walkout in March and five in praise of Hood River Valley High School theater productions. The HEALTH Media club — mostly those in middle school — sent in 21 letters.
There were seven letters regarding the 2017 Eagle Creek fire — topics ranged from the impacts on the community to reconsidering the sale of fireworks.
Writers came out against the Mitchell Point Ridge Development proposal (five) and in favor of local housing (four). We received six more in favor of county short term rental enforcement. Additionally, eight letters were written against the sale of Morrison Park; three were in favor of affordable housing, just not at that location.
And yes, we keep track of letters specifically about the News. This year, we got two letters in favor of Editor Kirby Neumann-Rea’s Editors Notebook column on Israel (published May 16 and titled, “American embassy move is a dangerous slap in the face in the city of peace”) — and another two who really, really hated what he’d written. Another two extoled the virtues of our opinion page, two more were written on the importance of a local newspaper, and there were another two who took issue with photos we chose to publish, both online and in print. One person wrote to say our cartoon choices are terrible; another answered in support of the cartoons we choose to run.
(Incidentally, we subscribe to a cartoon service, where there have been zero pro-Trump cartoons. We can find pro-Republican and anti-Obama and Hilary Clinton, but nothing that expressly supports the president. So it’s not a matter of us choosing not to run favorable cartoons of Trump as it is that there are virtually none to choose from via our service.)
We also had 185 letters in the “other” category, which ranged from supporting wildfire planning in our community to supporting the Children’s Park rebuild project (three), from shopping locally (with cash!) to keeping dogs leashed, and from fear of war with North Korea to supporting local organizations like CASA and the warming shelter.
There were so many other topics covered — too many to list them all here — but we will again be keeping track of topics next year, as well as tabulate a list of those who write.
Keep ‘em coming.
2018 Our Readers Write: Letters written to the Hood River News, Dec. 30, 2017, through Dec. 29, 2018. An asterisk (*) indicates co-signed letters. The number following a name indicates total number of letters written.
A-B
Celia Acosta
Stephenie Adams
Cindy Allen 4
Hugh Amick 2
Carole Anderson
Elizabeth Anderson
Julie Anderson
Kristin D. Anderson
Jim Appleton 4
Dan Armstrong 3
Doug Arnell 3
Paul and Tom Ascher
Loran Ayles
Alan Bailey 5
Bridget Bailey
Belinda Ballah
Laurie Balmuth
Antonio Baptista 10
Mary Ellen Barrilotti
Jesus Becerra*
John Beckman
Otto Behrmann
Susan Bellinson 4
Graham Bergh 2
Ruth Berkowitz
Cal Bertram
Jessica Berty 2
Wendy and Richard Best 3
Richard Best
Wendy Best
Linda Bitter
Paul Blackburn
Jeff Blackman 2
Erma Blackwell
Heather Blaine 2
Mary Blankevoort
Virginia Bock
Wendy Boglioli
Jake Bolland
Tom Bottman
Ilea Bouse
Anna Bower
Al Brown
David Buoy
Monica Brink
Alfred Brock
Rob Brostoff 40
Becky Brun
Chuck Bugge
Diane Bungum
Kristi Bunting*
Sandi Burgress
Pennie Burns
Julie Byers
Michael Byrne
C-D
Barbara Cadwell
Mike Caldwell
Jane Camero
Daphne Campbell
Steve Carlstrom
Brian Carlstom 3
Dave Case 2
Pat Case
Jana Castañares
Tina Castañares 6
Lisbeth Castillo
Elaine Castles 2
Stephen Castles 2
Natalie Chairez
Kristi Chapman 2
Arthur Chenoweth 2
Debby Chenoweth 3
Laura Cheney
John F. Christensen
G.W. Cliver 2
Avi Cohn
Eric Cohn
Mike Collins 4
Greg Colt
Margaret Combs
Chris Connolly
Sarah Cordeiro*
Norma Cordy 2
Vivan Cortes
Tim Counihan*
Beth F. Coye
Greg Crafts
Larry Cramblett
Paul Crouch 3
Susan Crowley 3
Claire Culbertson
Stephen J. Curley 2
Billie Curry
Margrete Curtis
Skyler Cutshall*
Peter Dallman 3
Daniel Dancer
Bob Danko
Lynne Davidson
Bill Davis 10
Laird Davis 3
Richard Davis 6
Jon Davies
Linda Densmore 3
Joella Dethman
James Denton
Chip Dickinson
Zanna Diffin
Peggy Dills Kelter
Sam Doak
Georgia Donnelly
Jackson Dougan
Jim Drake
Sara Duckwall Snyder* 2
Lara Dunn 5
Ron Dunn
Richard Dzib
E-F-G
Ken Earle
Cynthia Ebi
Kenneth Ebi 9
David Edwards
Terry Egan
Karen Escobar
Lisa Evans
Polly Evans
Nicole Faaborg*
Sylvaine Farr
Molly Fauth* 2
Sam Fauth
Adrian Fields 2
Gary Fields 14
Michael Fifer 3
Nancy Finerty
Fran Finney 3
Beth Flake 4
Mary Ethel Foley
Sarah Fox
Daniel Fritz 3
Susan Froehlich
Susan Gabay 2
Bob Gales*
Sheila A. Gallagher 2
Anne Gehrig
Dennis Ghelfi
Jim Gilbertson
Christa Giordano
Jason Glaspey
Herb Glatter
Lori Golze
Greg Gottlieb, MD
Connie Graham
Trevor Gregson
Donna Gray-Davis 3
Roland and Adriana Grotte
Marg Guth 2
H-I
Jennifer Hackett 3
Nancy Haerchrel
Robert Haechrel
Sandra Haechrel 2
Jean Harmon
Ann Harris
Rachel Harry
Tom Hart
Beth Hartwell
Shawna Hasel-Helfrich
Dana Hayden
Chuck Haynie
Katie Haynie
Leighton Hazlehurst 2
Betsy Hege
Amy K.W. Heil
Peyton R. Helm
Mike Hendricks 2
Tama Hepner
Mary Jane Heppe 2
Dr. Stephen Heppe
Dorothy Herman
Virginia Hibbard
Dale Hill*
Lucy Hill
Patrick Hiller 2
John Hlavac 2
Mary Hobbs
Kraig Hoene
Bill Hoffer
Leanne Hogie 2
Myrna Holmes
Dee Holzman
Tom Hons
Tracie Hornung 6
Barb Hosford
Nancy Houfek Brown
Avery Hoyt 6
Haley Hughes
Kathryn Huhn
Lori Hukari 2
Russell Hurlbert 4
David Hupp 7
Jeff Hunter
John Ihle
Samantha Irwin
J-K-L
Larry Jacoby 2
Daisy James
Ted James 3
Deborah Jaques-Whiting
Felton Jenkins
Phil Jensen
Alighery Jimenez
Nancy Johanson Paul 5
Marty Johnson 2
Lawrence Jones 2
Judy Judd
Roy Justesen
Steve Kaplan 23
Tom Kaser 3
Sarah Kellems 3
Catherine Kelter
John Kelter Gehrig
Leslie Kerr
Louise Kimball Johnston
Sandy Kirkland
Mike Kitts 2
Jim Klaas
Christine Knowles 4
Tim Knowles
Joe Kochis
Nathan Koenig
Maria Kollas 4
Keely Kopetz 2
Tom Kosmalski
Robert Kovacich 2
Tresa l. Kowats
Steve Kowats
Rod Krehbiel 3
Connie Krummrich
Patricia Kubala
Kirk M. Lalor
Hannah N. Ladwig
Leslie Lamer
Anson Lane
Michael Lang
Susan Lannak 2
Teresa Langen
Jon and Debra Laraway
Pamela Larsen 2
Rick Larson
Jeff Larson
Rick Larson
Timothy Lee
Trish Leighton*
Therese Leon
Anne Lerch
Bob Level
Darryl Lloyd 2
Kerry Lucia
Jerry Luke
Bruce Lumper
Mark Lutz
M
Rich McBee 3
Kate McBride
Rich McBride
Kenneth McCarthy
Alison McDonald 2
Gary McFarlen 3
Amy McIlvenna
Gavin McIlvenna
Tassie Mack
Linda Maddox
Michon Mainwaring
Cary Mallon
Cliff Mansfield 3
Sara Marsden*
Nancy Matthisen*
Bob Mattila 2
Mimi Maduro
Christiana Mayer
Tim Mayer
Ed Medina
Debbie Medina
Bill Mellow
Stacey Methvin
John Metta 6
Maui Mayer
David Michalek 5
Al Miller
Ben Mitchell 3
Cynthia Elaine Mitchell
Jon Moch
Lucky Moller
Lee Montavon
John Morris
Gary Munkhoff
Sam Murillo
Kathy Mussi
N-O
Reese N.
Sharon Nelson-Deighan 4
Roger Neufeldt 2
Bonnie New 6
Pamela Newman*
John Newton Hickox
Heather Nielsen
John Nigbor
Suze Nigl
Kathy Nishimoto
Laura Noppenberger
Kiznaroxy Noria
Nan Noteboom
Vicki Nunenkamp 4
Steve Nybroten 5
Zitclali Ocampo
Carol Oji 2
John Olmstead
John Olson*
Gail O’Neill*
Lynn Orr
Maryfer Ortiz
Betty Osborne
Olivia O’Shea
Karen Ostrye*
Jennifer Ouzonian 4
P-Q-R
Peggy Packer
Russ Paddock
Brooke Page
Vawter (Buck) Parker
Glen Patrizio 2
Nikki Paulson 3
Victor Pavlenko
Tom Penchoen
Mike Pendleton
MariRuth Petzing
Jerry Petricko 2
David Phelps
Diane Phelps
Laurent Picard 2
Ana Pille
Rick Porter and family
Dana Price
Sarah Raab
Regena Rafelson 2
Megan Ramey
Alexa Ramos
Becki Rawson
Nancy Rencken
Christie and Dick Reed
Jim Reid* 3
Bobbi Reisner 3
Chrissy Reitz
Erika Rench
Mark Reynolds 3
Tom Reynolds
Brian Robb
Victor Roberge*
Victor and Pamela Roberge
Lani Roberts 2
Darrell Roberts 3
Mike Rockwell
Allan Rodrick 2
Doug Roof 2
Laurel Roof
Melani Rosales
Donald Rose 10
Mary Rose
Christopher Rosevear
Erica Roulier 2
Mary Rowan
Miko Ruhlen
Rod Runyon
Tracy Rushing
David Russo*
Jessica Russo*
S
Anne Saxby
Gordy Sato
Becca Saunders
Scott Scrimshaw
Ben Seagraves
Barbara Seatter
Mike Schend
Vollie Scott
Mike Scroggs 2
Grace Skakel
Shelia Shearer 3
Greg Shepherd 3
Ben Sheppard
Benjamin Sheppard 3
Jean Sheppard
Beverly Sherrill 5
Dorothy Sherwood
Brian Shortt 2
Jennifer Schubert
Mark K. Shull 2
Gary Simpson
Johanna Siskar
Janette Skarda 2
Jeff Skye
Nathan Smith 4
Tim K. Smith
Steve Smithsted
Emily Spezia-Schwiff
Jack Sprague
John and Linda Sprague
Rhonda Starling 3
Heather Staten*
Janet Stauffer*
John Stevens
Michael Stevens
Bob Stewart
Michael Stroud 2
Lance S. Stryker
Katelin Stuart
Billy Sullivan*
Dick Swart 5
T-U-V
Guy Tauscher
Cal Taylor 2
Wanda Taylor
Barbara Thomas
Mark Thomas
Elaine Thompson
Paul Thompson
Makenzi Thurman
Pam Tindall 2
Jan Tommaso
Brian Towey
Walt Trandum
Julie Trantham
Tracy Triplett
Rich Truax 5
Rich and Svea Truax
Ruth Tsu
Rich Tuttle
Rev. Steve Tyson
Leticia Valle 2
Shannon Vance
Douglas Van Zandt
Richard Vetrone
Kim Vogel
Eric Voigt
W-X-Y-Z
Cindy Walbridge
Cherie Walter
David Warnock 5
Kathy Watson
Stu and Kathy Watson
Stu Watson
Drew Weerts
Robert Wellenstein 2
Nathan Welp 2
Rene Westbrook
Amy Wheeler 2
Robert White 3
William White
Trenton Whitecotton
Jerry and Deborah Whiting Jaques
Julie Wilcox
Kristine Wilhelm
Gary Wilhelms
Bob Williams 14
Judy Williams
Mitch Williams
Alan Winans 14
Richard Withers 3
John Wolf*
Holly and Tom Wood
Kevin and Jill Woodhouse
Paul Woolery
Ellen Wylde
Ron Yamashita 7
Tom Yates 7
Gary Young 3
Paul Zastrow 3
Jeff Zipfel 4
Debby Zoe Kelly 3
Colin and Jean Zylka*
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment