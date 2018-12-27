A year in letters: Keeping tabs on Our Readers Write 2018

It was another banner year for letters to the editor. Records that were broken in 2017 were broken again in 2018, helped by the election cycle and general discontent on a number of issues.

To put it in perspective, last year we had 720 letters from 457 letter writers. This year, we had 759 letters … by the end of October.

Totals for this year: The Hood River News published 865 letters by 476 writers; some of those letters were co-signed. That’s an increase of 145 letters and 19 letter writers from 2017.

Our most prolific letter writer was Rob Brostoff with 40; he also took the top spot last year. In second was Steven Kaplan with 23, and in third, we had a three-way tie: Gary Fields, Bob Williams and Alan Winans all wrote 14. (See the full list on A5.)

We also kept track of how many letters were received by month: Our lowest was this December, with 32 (next lowest was April, with 51), and our highest was October, with 167 (not surprisingly, our Oct. 31 edition — the last one before the Nov. 6 general election — had 39 letters total, enough to fill five pages. Compare that with the two letters we received for our Dec. 5 issue).

In 2017, we started keeping track of topics covered in the letters we received, and we continued the practice for 2018. Politics was the most popular topic this year, with numerous letters both in favor and against various candidates and incumbents. Starting at the top: Donald Trump’s presidency prompted 61 unfavorable letters to nine in support of his policies, nominees and general representation of the American public.

Greg Walden prompted 17 letters in favor of his service as a congressperson and/or his voting record, and 42 that took issue with his representation of the whole of District 2 and/or his policies. Eight more letters asked him to speak up against the Trump administration’s policy of separating families at the border, and there were 14 letters on legislation, including border wall funding, healthcare and gun control — none of them favorable.

The November general election saw 94 letters in support of Jamie McLeod-Skinner to 14 in support of Walden for the District 2 seat (with another four saying they would not vote for Walden) — not surprising, given that Hood River County voted in favor of McLeod-Skinner on Nov. 6, 63.44 to 33.95 percent.

On the local level, there were seven letters asking for votes for both Anna Williams (District 52) and Chrissy Reitz (District 26), another 15 in support of Williams to incumbent Rep. Jeff Helfrich’s nine, and 11 for Reitz to incumbent (and election winner) Sen. Chuck Thomsen’s seven. There was also one letter urging voters not to elect Reitz.

The Parkland, Fla., shootings at the beginning of the year prompted 28 letters in support of gun control. Eight wrote to say that guns aren’t a problem, but rather the people who use them.

For Hood River County School District, there were three letters in support of a student walkout in March and five in praise of Hood River Valley High School theater productions. The HEALTH Media club — mostly those in middle school — sent in 21 letters.

There were seven letters regarding the 2017 Eagle Creek fire — topics ranged from the impacts on the community to reconsidering the sale of fireworks.

Writers came out against the Mitchell Point Ridge Development proposal (five) and in favor of local housing (four). We received six more in favor of county short term rental enforcement. Additionally, eight letters were written against the sale of Morrison Park; three were in favor of affordable housing, just not at that location.

And yes, we keep track of letters specifically about the News. This year, we got two letters in favor of Editor Kirby Neumann-Rea’s Editors Notebook column on Israel (published May 16 and titled, “American embassy move is a dangerous slap in the face in the city of peace”) — and another two who really, really hated what he’d written. Another two extoled the virtues of our opinion page, two more were written on the importance of a local newspaper, and there were another two who took issue with photos we chose to publish, both online and in print. One person wrote to say our cartoon choices are terrible; another answered in support of the cartoons we choose to run.

(Incidentally, we subscribe to a cartoon service, where there have been zero pro-Trump cartoons. We can find pro-Republican and anti-Obama and Hilary Clinton, but nothing that expressly supports the president. So it’s not a matter of us choosing not to run favorable cartoons of Trump as it is that there are virtually none to choose from via our service.)

We also had 185 letters in the “other” category, which ranged from supporting wildfire planning in our community to supporting the Children’s Park rebuild project (three), from shopping locally (with cash!) to keeping dogs leashed, and from fear of war with North Korea to supporting local organizations like CASA and the warming shelter.

There were so many other topics covered — too many to list them all here — but we will again be keeping track of topics next year, as well as tabulate a list of those who write.

Keep ‘em coming.

