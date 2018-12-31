Death Notice for Jan. 2 edition: Virginia Baker

Virginia Baker

Virginia Pauline Baker passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 27, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Virginia was born on Oct. 15, 1943, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.