Death Notice for Feb. 3 edition: Richard Cavagnaro

Richard Cavagnaro

Richard “Rick” Cavagnaro passed away on Jan. 27, 2018, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Rick was born on Oct. 7, 1953, and was 64 years of age at the time of his passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTrib-uteCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.