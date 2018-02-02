Fire harms Odell building

A fire heavily damaged a two-story shop/storage building at a residential property in Odell Friday night, Jan. 26.

Greg Borton, Wy’East Fire District chief, said fire crews responded to the blaze in the 3400 block of Dethman Ridge at about 6 p.m.

“There were large flames you could see from Highway 35,” Borton said.

All valley fire departments responded, as well as a Mid-Columbia Fire medic unit. Crews knocked down the fire in about an hour, but stayed several more hours to completely douse it. Damage was extensive, including a boat and boxes of materials such as clothing.

No firefighters or renters in the home were hurt in the fire.

The owner plans to rebuild, Borton said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but was suspected to be electrical in nature and started on the west side of the structure.