Four to Go: Feb. 3 edition

Domestic violence support group forming

A new domestic violence support group with Rebecca Hunter, MSW, in partnership with Helping Hands Against Violence, meets on Tuesdays at noon and is free and open to women survivors. “Continue healing in a group of women who will understand and empower you.” For location and more information, call 541-400-0186.

AARP Tax Aide sessions start

The AARP Tax Aide program sites are now open to help taxpayers prepare and e-file their returns at no charge. Help is available for personal federal and Oregon taxes — but NOT with Sch C returns that have losses, nor Sch E rental properties. Photo ID is required for the taxpayer(s) and also proof of social security numbers or ITIN's for everyone on the return. Bring last year's return and all 2017 W-2s, 1099s, 1098s and all pertinent tax information, along with proof of health insurance.

The local sites are: Mondays at Hood River Library (downstairs), 2-6 p.m., and Thursdays at Hood River Adult Center (north door), 2-6 p.m. Help is also available in The Dalles at Mid-Columbia Senior Center on Fridays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. These are walk-in sites and can have long waiting times. Spanish-speaking assistance is available.

‘Chess for Success’ registration open

Chess for Success Region 20 Tournament will be held Feb. 24 at The Dalles Middle School, 1100 E. 12th, and registration is now open for students in grades K-12 at www.chessforsuccess.org (early bird $21 until Feb. 10, $29 until Feb. 17 and $42 until Feb. 21). The tournament is for students in Hood River, Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties. Both individuals and schools compete for the opportunity to go to the state tournament in March.

Girls Up collects bras for homeless

Hood River Valley High School Girl Up is collecting used bras and sports bras for local women in need as well as for homeless shelters around the U.S. Locally, the bras will be distributed through Helping Hands Against Violence Women’s Shelter. The national organization they are working with is I Support the Girls. Drop off items at Melika and Foundation 45, both located on Oak Street downtown, or at HRVHS. The donations will be accepted throughout the month of February. Be sure that all donations are cleaned prior to dropping off.