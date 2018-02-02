Service Announcements for Feb. 3 edition: Bonnie Thomas and Jodie Holmberg

Bonnie Thomas

Bonnie Merz Thomas passed away on Jan. 20, 2018, in Hood River, Ore. Bonnie was born on June 24, 1925. Services will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River.

Jodie Holmberg

Jodie Holmberg passed away on Jan. 28, 2018, at her home surrounded by family in Hood River, Ore. Jodie was born on July 7, 1929, and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing.



Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood RIver. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.