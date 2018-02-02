Hood River Bridge booth crash

A vehicle hit the north barrier of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge toll booth Thursday afternoon. Vehicle debris was cleared from the roadway while Hood River Fire and EMS medics and Guzman Brothers Towing responded along with Hood River Police.

The driver, a Trout Lake woman, had alerted 9-1-1 dispatch that she was experiencing severe back spasms and was driving herself to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital via the Hood River bridge.

She was alone in the car, her air bag deployed, and she was apparently uninjured in the crash but was transported to the hospital for her back symptoms, according to Hood River Police. The concrete barrier was lightly scratched.

“Good thing it’s there, it could have been a lot worse,” noted Sgt. Don Cheli of Hood River Police, who said that no citation was planned.