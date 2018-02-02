Hood River News logo

News and information from our partners

FISH donation

FISH Food Bank Treasurer Becky Bugge and Lindsy Weseman, left, Hood River Valley High School activities director.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
FISH Food Bank Treasurer Becky Bugge and Lindsy Weseman, left, Hood River Valley High School activities director.

By Kirby Neumann-Rea

As of Friday, February 2, 2018

﻿

FISH Food Bank Treasurer Becky Bugge leaves Wednesday night’s Hood River County School District board meeting at May Street School with an unusual trove: bags of donated food. Bugge and Lindsy Weseman, left, Hood River Valley High School activities director, told the board about the successful food drive organized by students in November and December on behalf of FISH, and board member Rich Truax presented Bugge and Weseman with two more bags courtesy of the board. See Feb. 7 Hood River News for details on the food drive.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)