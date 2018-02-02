FISH donation

FISH Food Bank Treasurer Becky Bugge leaves Wednesday night’s Hood River County School District board meeting at May Street School with an unusual trove: bags of donated food. Bugge and Lindsy Weseman, left, Hood River Valley High School activities director, told the board about the successful food drive organized by students in November and December on behalf of FISH, and board member Rich Truax presented Bugge and Weseman with two more bags courtesy of the board. See Feb. 7 Hood River News for details on the food drive.