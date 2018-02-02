‘Fun Home’ opens

Typical family home? No, not the one in the musical “Fun Home,” opening Thursday at Wy’east Performing Arts Center in Odell. Mark Steighner directs. The parents are played by Emily Vawter, center, and Peter Tappert, right, in a tale of sexual identity and growing up, featuring narrator adult Alison (Rachel Moore-Beitler), background, her “small” self (Fiona Larsen-Teskey, left) and siblings Quinn Harty (John), and Wesley Parker (Christian). Abby Rankin and Larsen-Teskey alternate in the “small” Alison role. Due to language, the play is suitable for 12 and over.
n Feb. 8-10, Feb. 16-17 — Fun Home, 7 p.m. at the Wy’east Performing Arts Center. Feb. 11 matinee 2 p.m. Presented by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association. Tickets $15 for adults and $10 for students. Not recommended for children under 12.
