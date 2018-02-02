Hood River Valley Adult Center hosts second annual Mardi Gras Feb. 24

Plans are underway for the second annual Mardi Gras celebration at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24 beginning at 6 p.m.

And big plans they are.

Executive Director Amy Mallett and Executive Assistant Reka Sieverkropp have just added a crawfish boil to the buffet menu, which will be ordered fresh from Louisiana. Other southern favorites on the buffet include gumbo, jambalaya and a buttermilk coleslaw that proved so popular last year that they ran out.

Bread pudding, a variety of cream pies and buttermilk pie (Mallett’s specialty), plus a no-host bar, bottled water and sodas round out the menu.

The adult center transforms for Mardi Gras, Sieverkropp said. New Orleans-style jazz music will accompany the buffet. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Advanced tickets are recommended in order to have an accurate headcount for crawfish ordering purposes.

Sieverkropp said the business community has shown tremendous support by supplying door prizes, raffle and silent auction items, which include hotel stays, spa baskets, themed gift baskets, camping essentials and more. There are also certificates for stays in Pendleton (Wild Horse Casino) and Bend (Eagle Crest).

There will be items for everyone, from dog lovers to golfers to children.

Mallett and Sieverkropp stress that this not an event exclusively for seniors. Anyone 21 years and older is invited to attend. All proceeds will support the center’s Meals on Wheels program. This is the largest Meals on Wheels fundraiser of the year.

Sponsorships are being sought for the Mardi Gras event in Gold Sponsor ($1,000), Bronze Sponsor ($500) and Partner Sponsor ($300) levels, and donations of items for the raffle and silent auction are still being collected. To donate, or for more information, contact Mallett or Sieverkropp at 541-386-2060, or email Mallett at hrvacamy@gorge.net.